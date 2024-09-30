Vivo Announces Funtouch OS 15 Based on Android 15: Check out New Features

Usually, Google and Samsung are the two leading brands to roll out the Android version to their phones. Breaking the trend, Vivo has surpassed them all to be the very first brand to roll out Android 15 with the Funtouch OS 15 skin on top. So, what’s new with Vivo’s latest and possibly greatest update to Funtouch OS? Let’s find out!

Going by the Chinese tech giant calling it “A new era of smooth,” one can assume that the latest update to the skin is focused on delivering more fluidity and seamlessness. There has been an animation overhaul, thanks to a new Origin Animation system. From app interactions to even the screen on and off animation, everything’s changed. According to Vivo, Funtouch OS 15 is more intuitive now with,

“Over 700 user scenarios through human factors experimentation ensure an experience that is fluid, smooth, and effortless.”

In addition, Vivo has introduced a new animation for app interactions called the Aqua Dynamic effect. As per the brand, this is to bring the “tranquility of water” in every such interaction with the display. There’s an exclusive Lightning-speed engine this time around, which Vivo claims improves app launch response speed by 20%.

Moreover, the brand new Android 15-based update sees the addition of Priority Scheduling. This new algorithm

“allocates computing power to foreground processes, speeds up how apps open and switch, and makes the system run more smoothly.”

Now, Vivo states that this new algorithm leads to a 15% increase in average app startup under overload conditions. To complement this mechanism, there’s also a new Memory Enhancement Technology, which brings about 40% faster memory compression.

There are some big customizations to the lockscreen as well, letting you make use of Video and Immersive Wallpapers. Additionally, Funtouch OS 15 now features two new Always-On Display styles, based on what Vivo is calling “Beauty of Humanity.” You can further customize your AOD by changing the font and clock colors. There are also four new fingerprint animations to choose from now.

The focus on personalization extends inside as well, for you can also further customize your UI icons. In total, over 1300 system control components and 2500 design elements have been added to Funtouch OS 15.

As for AI features, you see a new AI Photo Enhance on the new OS version. This new AI model optimizes image parameters automatically to bring more clarity and natural colors to them, without requiring manual adjustments. There’s also Super Documents which, from the looks of it, is Vivo’s version of a more advanced document scanner.

Finally, talking about the Funtouch OS 15 release window, Vivo has revealed the rollout to start in mid-October, starting with the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro (First Impressions), and X100 Series. Meanwhile, the Vivo X90 series will get the latest version in mid-November, the V40 series in mid-December, with the X80 and T3 lineup scheduled to get it mid-January of 2025. A bunch of other phones are set to get the new OS.

We have received Funtouch OS 15 on our Vivo X100 Pro, and are already testing it out. Do let us know in the comments if you have received it on your compatible Vivo phone. While you’re at it, also let us know if you like the new OS or not.