Google Messages May Soon Support Satellite Messaging on Android 15

The Satellite Messaging feature has been long overdue, and although Android 15 supports it, operators still have much of the work to do. Many are aware of what the feature does but not how it would look when in action. But now we know how the feature could potentially work on Android via Google Messages.

In the images shared by Android Authority, we can see Satellite messaging in action on the Google Messages app. The screenshots show that when Satellite Messaging is available, a “Connect to satellite to send and receive messages” prompt with a Connect option will appear at the top of the Google Messages app.

Image Credit: Android Authority

This Connect option will also be accessible inside chats just above the text box, essentially reminding you to connect to Satellite messaging. Now, ideally, these options should only appear when there’s no internet and cellular network available but the screenshots are only for representation purposes.

While Satellite Messaging is expected to work with one-on-one chats, group messaging might not be supported. These prompts on Google Messages also eliminate the rumor that carriers will have to roll out their own apps for Satellite Messaging on Android 15 (review). The feature on Google Messages should make it much simpler and easier to contact without internet or cellular reception during emergencies.

What are your thoughts on Satellite messaging? Let us know in the comments below.