Android 14 QPR3 Beta 1 Has an Easter Egg for Android 15

Every Android version comes with different easter eggs and Android 14 was no different. However, in the QPR3 Beta 1 update that Google released to Pixel 6 and above, the Android 14 easter egg has changed from a circle to what looks like an inverted triangle now.

Easter eggs tell a lot about the current Android version. For example, Android 12 had a color palette easter egg that celebrated the integration of Material You to Android.

Android 14’s easter egg suggested satellite connectivity with the outer space theme. If you’re wondering what’s with the sudden change to the Android 14 easter egg, it might have to do with the upcoming version of Android, i.e., Android 15.

Android 15 is codenamed Vanilla Ice Cream internally and the change to the “V” shape from a circle cannot be a coincidence (first letter of the Android 15 codename).

That’s not it. Our beliefs were cemented when the mentioned star/planet at the top-right corner changed to charting a course to “Vanillaicecream^Tau,” the codename of Android 15.

What does it mean? The first Android 15 build of the Developer Preview is right around the corner. Not that it’s a lesser-known fact that Google releases the first build of its next major Android version in February or March, but it’s cool to see Google conveying the same with an easter egg.

Many were anticipating Google to drop the first Android 15 developer preview yesterday but that didn’t happen. And while we wait for it to arrive, we thought why not create a wishlist of features we would like to see in Android 15?

What features would you like to see in Android 15? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.