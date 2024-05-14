Android 15 Beta 1 Arrives on OnePlus 12 & Open

OnePlus is one of the few OEMs that begins testing newer Android versions early in its open beta program. The first Android 15 Beta made its way to Pixels last month, and now OnePlus has announced Android 15 Beta testing on OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open ahead of Google I/O and Android 15 Beta 2 which could drop later this day.

The OnePlus software team has announced the Android 15 Beta 1 rollout for OnePlus 12 and Open smartphones. The post highlights that the version of Android 15 Beta 1 is tailored for developers and advanced users, and is not recommended to be daily driven.

There are many known issues in OnePlus 12 and Open that the team has highlighted, including broken features, network and compatibility issues, app and system crashes, and issues with certain camera features. You can find the full list in the community post.

If you have a OnePlus 12 or Open and want to try out the Beta update, you will need to be on version 14.0.0.610 on the OnePlus 12 and version 14.0.0.72 on the OnePlus Open. Installing Android 15 Beta will wipe your devices, so make you to back up data before proceeding. It’s unfortunate that OnePlus didn’t expand the Beta testing to OnePlus 12R though.

Download Android 15 Beta Packages for OnePlus 12 and Open

You can download the full upgrade packages for OnePlus 12 and Open based on your country from the links below.

OnePlus 12 IN | NA | EU | GLO

OnePlus Open IN | NA | EU

Indian and European users can upgrade using the Local install option from the Software updates section. If you don’t see it, enable developer options first by going to Settings > About device > tap on the Build number 7 times > Enter your password.

North American users will need to download a separate app and install the APK. From this app, they can select the update package to install it on their devices. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find the link to the APK, since the community post doesn’t have it anywhere.

What are your views on the direction in which OnePlus is headed? What changes would you like OnePlus to make to OxygenOS 15? Let us know in the comments below.