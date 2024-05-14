Home > News > Google I/O 2024: Android 15 Beta 2 Confirmed for Tomorrow

Google I/O 2024: Android 15 Beta 2 Confirmed for Tomorrow

Abubakar Mohammed
comment Comments 0
Android 15 Beta 2 coming tomorrow
In Short
  • Android 15 Beta 2 was expected to be released today but has been delayed.
  • Google announced during I/O 2024 that Android 15 Beta 2 will be released tomorrow.
  • The first Android 15 build was released in February this year, with the first public beta available last month.

Android fans who were expecting a new Android Beta to arrive today will have to wait another day. At its I/O 2024 event, Google confirmed that Android 15 Beta 2 is coming tomorrow.

For those unaware, the testing for Android 15 started back in February with the first two Developer Previews, followed by the first Beta landing in April. Soon, Google rolled out a hotfix update to squash a few bugs.

Android 15 Beta 2
Image Courtesy: Google

So far, we know Android 15’s internal code name and have also covered a host of new features that might be coming tomorrow, alongside a list of features we’d like to see.

As for compatibility, Pixel 6 and above devices should receive the Beta updates followed by a stable update sometime in August or October during the Pixel 9 launch. Manufacturers like OnePlus, Nothing, and OPPO have already started testing Android 15 on their latest devices, and other popular manufacturers should join the party soon.

Related Articles
Google Lens’ New Feature Uses AI for Contextual Video Search
Anshuman Jain May 15, 2024
Google Unveils Project Astra, a Powerful AI Assistant That Understands Your World
Abubakar Mohammed May 15, 2024
Google Photos Gets a Gemini Upgrade with the ‘Ask Photos’ Feature
Abubakar Mohammed May 14, 2024

Today’s Google I/O 2024 event missed out on Android, Wear OS, Pixel 8a, and ChromeOS announcements. Instead, it was mainly focused on things that revolve around Generative AI like Project Astra, Gemini 1.5 Pro, Flash, and a few features coming to Google Workspace and apps later this year.

What are your thoughts on Android 15 or the lack of any mention of it at Google I/O? What do you want to see in Android 15 Beta 2 tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#Android 15 Beta#featured#Google I/O 2024

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply