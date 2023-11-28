AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs Benchmarks, Specs, and Release Date Leaked!

AMD Ryzen APUs have increasingly become more popular over the years. These nifty processors feature powerful integrated graphics performance, hence the advanced processing unit (APU) moniker. To succeed the previously released Ryzen 5000G series (5700G, 5600G), it looks like AMD will unveil its Zen 4 architecture-based Ryzen 8000G series APUs very soon. Now, more details regarding the specifications, performance upliftment, and the release date of these new APUs have been leaked.

Ryzen 8000G Specifications & Lineup Leak

The information has been shared through a Persian tech media outlet, Sakhtafzarmag. These new APUs will launch on AMD’s AM5 platform. This socket is home to the currently released Ryzen 7000 as well as the X3D counterparts. The Ryzen 7 8700G is said to be the highest-end processor in this series.

Given the name, it will succeed the previous-gen R7 5700G for AM4 motherboards. We can see that a decent upgrade to the specifications is planned! According to the leak, the Ryzen 8700G will feature 16 cores & 8 threads, with a boost clock speed of up to 5.10GHz. The TDP configuration mentioned for this particular processor is 65/45W. Source: sakhtafzarmag.com

We can see many other APUs here, including some belonging to the PRO lineup, which offers various enterprise-focused capabilities. According to the leak, the Ryzen 7 8700G & 8600G will be based on a Phoenix 1 chip coupled with Zen 4 cores. However, it is mentioned that other models, such as the Ryzen 5 8500G & 8300G, will use a combination of Zen 4 & Zen 4C cores.

Ryzen Z1 die shot (also based on Phoenix 2 & Zen 4C cores) | Source: Zhizhu.com

Essentially, the Phoenix 2-based processors that will launch will not be as performant. The leak also clarifies that Phoenix 1-based processors will feature manual overclocking support, while Phoenix 2-based ones will only support the Precision Boost Overdrive technology. These new processors are expected to feature RDNA 3 architecture-based Radeon graphics.

AMD Ryzen 8000G Performance Benchmarks

Now, we will talk about the performance benchmarks of the Ryzen 8000 (G Series) APUs as provided in the leak. The processor has not been named and has been referred to as Ryzen 7 8000G Phoenix 1 in the below benchmarks. We can clearly see the massive performance upliftment from the previous generation, the Ryzen 7 5000G APU.

Source: sakhtafzarmag.com

The best cases are Doom Eternal & Cyberpunk 2077 (RT enabled), in which the Ryzen 7 8000G seems to have demonstrated 2.8 to 2.9x gains. Clearly, the RDNA 3 graphics on these new processors are going to provide a significant overhaul to performance. In other games, too, we can see performance being upgraded by about 1.7x to 2.6x, depending on the title.

If we see this leak is true, the new Ryzen 8000G APUs could feature a highly performant iGPU. It would be enough for many games, and some people might not even need a dedicated one after installing this APU. The iGPU performance of the Ryzen 8000G APU could be on par with dedicated GPUs such as the Nvidia GTX 1060. Below, we can see that it does quite well in synthetic tests, too. In 3DMark Night Raid & Fire Strike, a performance gain of ~2.1x and ~2.6x can be seen, respectively.

Source: sakhtafzarmag.com

The leak mentions that the Ryzen 8000G APUs will be released on January 31st. The Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 8600G, and Ryzen 3 8500G for desktop AM5 platform are said to release on this date. Plus, on the same day, the leak states AMD could also release a third X3D CPU for the AM4 platform known as Ryzen 7 5700X3D. It’s unclear whether this will be a global launch or a local one like the Ryzen 5 5600X3D, which only launched for the US market. Source: GIGABYTE & ASUS Website

Moreover, we have official confirmation from Gigabyte on a 2024 launch of the next-gen Ryzen 8000G APUs for the AM5 platform. While the generation number ‘8000’ has not been mentioned by them, it is very clear that this new APU series is being referred to. GIGABYTE (along with board manufacturer ASUS, too, as I checked today) has released BIOS updates for upcoming ‘Ryzen Next-Gen APUs‘. Again, most probably, this refers to the Ryzen 8000 APU (G series) that we discussed in today’s leak.

What are your thoughts on AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 8000 (G series) APUs? Do you think many won’t need a dedicated GPU after buying such a high-performance APU? Let us know in the comments below.