Home > News > AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs Benchmarks, Specs, and Release Date Leaked!

AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs Benchmarks, Specs, and Release Date Leaked!

Satyam Kumar
comment Comments 0
Ryzen 8000G Featured Image

AMD Ryzen APUs have increasingly become more popular over the years. These nifty processors feature powerful integrated graphics performance, hence the advanced processing unit (APU) moniker. To succeed the previously released Ryzen 5000G series (5700G, 5600G), it looks like AMD will unveil its Zen 4 architecture-based Ryzen 8000G series APUs very soon. Now, more details regarding the specifications, performance upliftment, and the release date of these new APUs have been leaked.

Ryzen 8000G Specifications & Lineup Leak

The information has been shared through a Persian tech media outlet, Sakhtafzarmag. These new APUs will launch on AMD’s AM5 platform. This socket is home to the currently released Ryzen 7000 as well as the X3D counterparts. The Ryzen 7 8700G is said to be the highest-end processor in this series.

Given the name, it will succeed the previous-gen R7 5700G for AM4 motherboards. We can see that a decent upgrade to the specifications is planned! According to the leak, the Ryzen 8700G will feature 16 cores & 8 threads, with a boost clock speed of up to 5.10GHz. The TDP configuration mentioned for this particular processor is 65/45W.

upcoming amd ryzen 8000g series lineup leaked
Source: sakhtafzarmag.com

We can see many other APUs here, including some belonging to the PRO lineup, which offers various enterprise-focused capabilities. According to the leak, the Ryzen 7 8700G & 8600G will be based on a Phoenix 1 chip coupled with Zen 4 cores. However, it is mentioned that other models, such as the Ryzen 5 8500G & 8300G, will use a combination of Zen 4 & Zen 4C cores.

ryzen z1 apu die shot
Ryzen Z1 die shot (also based on Phoenix 2 & Zen 4C cores) | Source: Zhizhu.com

Essentially, the Phoenix 2-based processors that will launch will not be as performant. The leak also clarifies that Phoenix 1-based processors will feature manual overclocking support, while Phoenix 2-based ones will only support the Precision Boost Overdrive technology. These new processors are expected to feature RDNA 3 architecture-based Radeon graphics.

AMD Ryzen 8000G Performance Benchmarks

Now, we will talk about the performance benchmarks of the Ryzen 8000 (G Series) APUs as provided in the leak. The processor has not been named and has been referred to as Ryzen 7 8000G Phoenix 1 in the below benchmarks. We can clearly see the massive performance upliftment from the previous generation, the Ryzen 7 5000G APU.

ryzen 8000g series apu synthetic benchmarks leak
Source: sakhtafzarmag.com

The best cases are Doom Eternal & Cyberpunk 2077 (RT enabled), in which the Ryzen 7 8000G seems to have demonstrated 2.8 to 2.9x gains. Clearly, the RDNA 3 graphics on these new processors are going to provide a significant overhaul to performance. In other games, too, we can see performance being upgraded by about 1.7x to 2.6x, depending on the title.

If we see this leak is true, the new Ryzen 8000G APUs could feature a highly performant iGPU. It would be enough for many games, and some people might not even need a dedicated one after installing this APU. The iGPU performance of the Ryzen 8000G APU could be on par with dedicated GPUs such as the Nvidia GTX 1060. Below, we can see that it does quite well in synthetic tests, too. In 3DMark Night Raid & Fire Strike, a performance gain of ~2.1x and ~2.6x can be seen, respectively.

Recommended Articles
AMD Threadripper Pro 7995WX Shatters Cinebench R23 World Record!
Satyam Kumar Nov 21, 2023
RX 7900M is AMD’s Fastest Mobile GPU; Challenges RTX 4080?
Satyam Kumar Oct 20, 2023
Ryzen Performance Benchmarks
Source: sakhtafzarmag.com

Ryzen 8000G Release Date Leak & Motherboard Vendor Confirmation

The leak mentions that the Ryzen 8000G APUs will be released on January 31st. The Ryzen 7 8700G, Ryzen 5 8600G, and Ryzen 3 8500G for desktop AM5 platform are said to release on this date. Plus, on the same day, the leak states AMD could also release a third X3D CPU for the AM4 platform known as Ryzen 7 5700X3D. It’s unclear whether this will be a global launch or a local one like the Ryzen 5 5600X3D, which only launched for the US market.

ryzen 8000 release date for upcoming APU teased in bios updates of asus and gigabyte motherboard
Source: GIGABYTE & ASUS Website

Moreover, we have official confirmation from Gigabyte on a 2024 launch of the next-gen Ryzen 8000G APUs for the AM5 platform. While the generation number ‘8000’ has not been mentioned by them, it is very clear that this new APU series is being referred to. GIGABYTE (along with board manufacturer ASUS, too, as I checked today) has released BIOS updates for upcoming ‘Ryzen Next-Gen APUs‘. Again, most probably, this refers to the Ryzen 8000 APU (G series) that we discussed in today’s leak.

What are your thoughts on AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 8000 (G series) APUs? Do you think many won’t need a dedicated GPU after buying such a high-performance APU? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE Sakhtafzarmag.com
#Tags
#AM5 socket#Ryzen 8000G

Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Google Drive Desktop Loses 'Months of Data' Stored by Users
#Google #Google Drive
Google Drive Desktop Loses 'Months of Data' Stored by Users
Author Satyam Kumar
November 28, 2023 7 mins ago
View quick summary
Thousands of files of several users are missing from Google Drive cloud storage servers entirely! Google Support has confirmed that 'some' Drive for Desktop users are experiencing this issue. There are also a few quick tips and fixes out but they haven't been endorsed by the company. It really makes you question: are cloud services reliable enough?
Read full article
Assassin's Creed Syndicate Is Free to Claim Right Now!
#Assassin's Creed Syndicate
Assassin's Creed Syndicate Is Free to Claim Right Now!
Author Sampad Banerjee
November 28, 2023 12 hours ago
View quick summary
Ubisoft offers the action-adventure title Assassin's Creed Syndicate for free-to-claim. Interested users can log-in to their Ubisoft store account, and claim the title from the main menu.
Read full article
Real-Life Images of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Leaked!
#Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Real-Life Images of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Leaked!
Author Satyam Kumar
November 24, 2023 4 days ago
View quick summary
The new Samsung flagship, Galaxy S24 Ultra, has been revealed to us for the first time in leaked images. A flat display might be coming after all! A renowned leaker by the name of Ice Universe has also confirmed that this leak is true.
Read full article
Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Date Confirmed; Coming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
#Realme #Realme GT5 Pro
Realme GT 5 Pro Launch Date Confirmed; Coming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Author Satyam Kumar
November 24, 2023 4 days ago
View quick summary
Realme GT 5 Pro release date has been confirmed. The company has unveiled the launch date to be December 7th, 2023. The smartphone is also confirmed to have Sony IMX890 camera sensor, 120X digital zoom, paired with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Read full article
Thousands of RTX 4090 GPUs Are Being Rebuilt for AI Computing in China
#AI #RTX 4090
Thousands of RTX 4090 GPUs Are Being Rebuilt for AI Computing in China
Author Satyam Kumar
November 24, 2023 4 days ago
View quick summary
The US sanctions have put an AI chip ban on China among other countries has resulted in Nvidia's top-of-the-line RTX 4090 graphics cards being banned for sale. But, new factories in China are reportedly taking the board components (GPU chip, VRAM, etc.) to redesign their own GPUs, built specifically for AI compute!
Read full article
Dyson Airwrap Black Friday 2023 Deal; Save up to $120
#Black Friday 2023 #Dyson Airwrap
Dyson Airwrap Black Friday 2023 Deal; Save up to $120
Author Sagnik Das Gupta
November 24, 2023 4 days ago
View quick summary
The Dyson Airwrap's price has been slashed significantly during the ongoing Black Friday sale season. This 3-in-1 hair styling tool costs $600 on a regular day. However, we see it going for as low as $480 as part of a Black Friday deal on Amazon. This is the price for the Dyson Airwrap Blue Blush Holiday Set a well that offers an additional wide comb alongside the six attachments you get.
Read full article
Google Pixel 8a Wallpapers Leaked; Download Them Right Now!
#Google Pixel #Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a Wallpapers Leaked; Download Them Right Now!
Author Satyam Kumar
November 24, 2023 4 days ago
View quick summary
Even though the Pixel 8A is yet to be released, the wallpapers collection for it has leaked. The leaked Pixel 8A wallpapers feature Google's Mineral Collection, made by Andrew Zuckerman. The new wallpapers include themes on Titanite, Barite, and Hematite with each having their own design as well as dark & light themes!
Read full article
Load More