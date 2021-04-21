Expanding its Fire TV lineup in India, Amazon has launched the Fire TV Cube in the country today. The device packs a powerful processor and comes with Alexa support. And with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, it can deliver 4K Ultra HD content at up to 60 frames per second.

Amazon Fire TV Cube launched in India

Now, for the uninitiated, Amazon launched the 2nd-gen Fire TV Cube at IFA 2019 along with the Fire TV Edition Soundbar. However, it is only now that the company has decided to bring the Fire TV Cube to India. It already sells the Fire TV Stick in the country.

Turning our attention to the internals, the new Fire TV Cube includes a Hexa-core processor to deliver a fluid and fast experience along with support for Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content up to 60 FPS. What’s more? The new Fire TV Cube comes with the support for hands-free Alexa, which enables users to play, pause, and browse content using voice commands.

Apart from this, users will also get access to various streaming services like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and others that they can control with their voices. Besides, they will also be able to enjoy accurate colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10+ as well as high-end audio with Dolby Atmos.

Coming to the Alexa-enabled voice support, the Fire TV Cube features eight microphones with far-field voice recognition support and beamforming technology. Moreover, the device uses multi-directional infrared technology, cloud-based protocols, and HDMI CEC for better control of TVs, set-top boxes, and other smart home devices such as smart bulbs, smart plugs, and others.

Price and Availability

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is priced at Rs 12,999 and available to buy from Amazon’s website and select Croma and Reliance Digital outlets in India. It also comes with a complimentary HDMI cable in the box as an introductory offer.