The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) and Echo Show 5 (3rd-Gen) have launched in India today. The Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) has a 10.1-inch display and special ‘motion’ features that allow the screen to automatically turn to face the user, as well as follow the sight of the user when they are viewing content on the screen. Echo Show 5, on the other hand, brings minor upgrades in tow.

Price and Availability

The Echo Show 10 has broken the records of its predecessors in terms of expense this time around. The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd-Fen) is priced at Rs 24,999 in India. It is priced higher in India than it is in the US, where it’s priced at around $250 (~Rs 18,600). Echo Show 5, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 8,999 in India. It will, however, be available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999 to attract users.

The speaker will come in only one color variant – black and will be available to buy from Amazon India.

Amazon Echo Show 10 & Echo Show 5: Specs and Features

Like the other speakers in Amazon’s portfolio, the Echo Show (3rd Gen) combines a smart display and smart speaker into a single device. It has a 10.1-inch screen with a 1280 x 800p resolution and a speaker system with two tweeters and a woofer.

The screen is attached separately on the top of the base with buttons for volume and muting microphones at the top of the screen. There is also a privacy slider baked into the 13MP front camera for extra privacy. The motion feature allows the device to rotate in any direction.

The mechanism is placed at the bottom of the device and enables it to turn directly to the user based on commands. When visual is content is being viewed, the device can also follow the user’s gaze and follow it.

The device can also show various visual content and can stream OTT content from Netflix and Amazon Prime. Users can also access YouTube and other websites using the integrated web browser.

Furthermore, users can use the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) as a smart camera for their homes. Plus, it supports “drop-in” video chats by devices logged into the same Alexa account, voice and video calls, and even lets users leave voice messages. Users can take advantage of the full suite of Alexa controls through the Alexa app on iOS and Android.

As for the Echo Show 5, it includes a 5.5-inch display, an upgraded HD camera for video calling, the new DropIn feature, and a lot more. You can check out the new Echo Show speakers via this link right here.