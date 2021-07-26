Amazon, as promised earlier this month, has kicked off its annual Prime Day sale event to offer great discounts on various product categories. So, in this article, we will be providing an extensive list of washing machines, refrigerators, and ACs on which you can get huge discounts during Amazon Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Washing Machines, Refrigerators, ACs in India

Washing Machines

Amazon is offering some great discounts on washing machines from renowned brands during the Prime Day sale. Below is a list of washing machines on which you can get the best discounts and deals during the sale event. You even get exchange offers to further reduce the price for all of the models below.

AmazonBasics 6.5 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine

The AmazonBasics 6.5 kg fully automatic washing machine has a top-loading design. It comes with a stainless steel drum and automatic tub-cleaning, auto-turn-off features. It also has a compact form factor and a pretty minimalistic design.

Standard Price: Rs. 11,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 10,749

LG 7 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine (T70SPSF2Z)

The LG 7 kg top loading washing machine is a fully automatic machine that comes with an array of features. It has a smart inverter motor for energy conservation, child lock, support for smart diagnosis using a dedicated mobile app, and more. So, if you are in the market for a washing, check out this model from LG.

Standard Price: Rs. 19,500

Discounted Price: Rs. 17,490

IFB 8 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine (Senator WXS)

The IFB Senator WXS is a front-loading, fully automatic washing machine equipped with high-end features. These include a white LED touch-enabled panel for controls, a smart LED knob for selecting various washing programs, auto tub-clean, and more such features.

Standard Price: Rs. 37,490

Discounted Price: Rs. 35,990 (including the Rs 1,000 Amazon coupon)

Toshiba 7 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine (TW-J80S2-IND)

The Toshiba front-load, fully automatic washing machine is a powerful machine that comes with the company’s Greatwaves technology that uses a larger drum diameter and machine control to deliver optimal performance. It has Toshiba’s Real Inverter motor that reduces noise and improves power efficiency.

Standard Price: Rs. 28,231

Discounted Price: Rs. 25,990

Whirlpool 7.5 Kg Fully Automatic Washing Machine (Whitemagic Royal Plus)

The Whirlpool Whitemagic Royal Plus 7.5 is a fully automatic, top-loading washing machine equipped with various easy-to-use washing features and improved power efficiency. It has a 5-star energy rating, a 1-2-3 easy-to-use control panel, 12 wash pre-set wash programs, auto tub clean, and more such advanced features.

Standard Price: Rs. 17,240

Discounted Price: Rs. 16,240 (including the Rs 500 Amazon coupon)

Refrigerators

Looking for a new refrigerator for your home? Well, it just might be one of the best times to get one as Amazon is offering huge discounts on some of the top refrigerators during its Prime Day 2021 sale. You can check out the list below to find the best deal. Exchange offer is available on all of the models listed below.

Samsung 198L Single Door Refrigerator (RR21T2H2XCR/HL)

The Samsung 198L single-door refrigerator is similar to the above model and packs some nifty energy-saving features. It has a 4-star energy saving rating and comes with voltage protection support that enables the appliance to automatically cut the power supply when voltage increases. Moreover, this model can also run on solar-panel generated electricity within 100v – 300v voltage range.

Standard Price: Rs. 16,750

Discounted Price: Rs. 16,050 (including the Rs 500 Amazon coupon)

Whirlpool 340L Double Door Refrigerator (INV CNV 355 3S)

This high-end Whirlpool double door refrigerator comes with 360 liters of storage space, a 3-star energy rating, and a convertible freezer. It is powered by the company’s adaptive intelligence (AI) technology that continuously analyzes data like load, weather, and usage pattern to deliver optimum cooling.

Standard Price: Rs. 35,740

Discounted Price: Rs. 32,430 (including the Rs 1,500 Amazon coupon)

Panasonic 336L Double Door Refrigerator (MBG34VSS3)

The Panasonic 336 liter double door refrigerator packs advanced cooling and hygiene features to keep your food and vegetables fresh. It has a three-step humidity control feature, surround cooling airflow, and a 35L moisture-retaining vegetable case.

Standard Price: Rs. 32,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 30,390

Air Conditioners

Coming to ACs, there are discounts on numerous models from companies such as Panasonic, LG, Samsung, and more. So, below is the list of some of the best deals on ACs that you can get on Amazon during the Prime Day sale event.

Panasonic 1.5 Ton Split AC with Alexa Support (CS/CU-NU18WKYW)

This Panasonic smart AC comes with several nifty features, including customized sleep profiles, a twin-cool inverter, and more that make it a feature-packed appliance to get during the Prime Day 2021 sale. It comes with support for Alexa and Google Assistant, which means that you will be able to control the AC with voice commands. Plus, you can also control the AC’s functions from anywhere using the AI-enabled Miraie mobile app.

Standard Price: Rs. 39,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 39,490 (Exchange offer available)

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Split AC (MAGICOOL PRO 5S)

Whirlpool Magicool Pro 5S is a split AC that packs some advanced features for cooling and energy-conservation features. It features the company’s Magicoo technology that promises to cool even at 55-degrees Celcius and also packs an advanced inverter technology that analyzes usage patterns and reduces power consumption.

Standard Price: Rs. 34,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 33,990 (Exchange offer available)

Carrier 1.5 Ton Split AC (CAI18ES5R30F0)

The Carrier 1.5 ton split AC comes with 4-in-1 cooling modes, a dual-filtration system, a follow-me feature, and more such functions. The 4 modes include a free-running mode, a 100% mode, a 75% mode, and a 50% mode that can deliver cooling based on the weather and the outside environment.

Standard Price: Rs. 41,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 39,990 (Exchange offer available)

Samsung 1.5 Ton Split AC (AR18AYNYBTBNNA)

The Samsung 1.5 ton 3-star inverter split AC comes with a floral design and various features. It has numerous modes such as Home Alone mode, Eco mode, Pleasant Mode, and Normal mode to provide the right cooling for your room. It also has auto-cleaning technology, a digital inverter to conserve power by 41 percent, and an anti-bacterial filter for cleaning the air.

Standard Price: Rs. 38,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 37,990 (Exchange offer available)

Daikin 1.5 Ton Split AC (FTKG50TV)

The Daikin 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC comes with numerous cooling and energy-saving features. It has a neo-swing inverter compressor that decreases friction and vibration during operations. Furthermore, there is an Econo mode, which enables the AC to reduce power consumption, and it can also automatically detect errors and diagnose itself. Plus, there is an anti-microbial filter to clean the output air.

Standard Price: Rs. 43,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 43,649 (Exchange offer available)

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Appliances in 2021

So, these are some of the best deals on washing machines, refrigerators, and ACs that Amazon is offering as part of its Prime Day sale. Along with this, the e-commerce giant has launched numerous new products on its platform that is also available at discounted prices. Moreover, it is worth mentioning that Prime members will get additional discounts up to Rs 1,750 on using HDFC Bank debit or credit cards when buying eligible products.

You can check out the above products on Amazon from their corresponding links. Happy shopping!