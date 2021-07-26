Amazon Prime Day sale is live and there are a variety of products available at amazing discounted prices. To make it easier for you to pick new TWS earbuds, we have today compiled a list of the best TWS earbuds deals we could find during Amazon’s annual sales festival. Some of these deals may expire soon, so make sure to grab them before it’s too late.

TWS Earbuds Discounts and Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day: Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs. 5,000

If you are unaware, you need an Amazon Prime membership to participate in the Prime Day sale. If you don’t have the subscription yet, you can purchase it from Amazon’s website. You can get a 3 months Prime subscription at Rs. 329 or a yearly subscription at Rs. 999. With that out of the way, these are the best TWS earbuds deals you should check out.

Galaxy Buds+

Key Features: 2-way dynamic speaker system, 3 mics, 18 hours battery (11 hours buds and 7 hours with case), a feature-rich companion app

Standard Price: Rs. 5,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 4,990 (additional 10% card discount up to Rs. 1,750 with HDFC Bank Debit/ Credit Cards – min purchase Rs. 5,000)

Jabra Elite 65t

Key Features: 4 mics, companion app equalizer, 15 hours battery (5 hours buds and 11 hours with case), IP55 water resistance, Google Assistant & Alexa support.

Standard Price: Rs. 3,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 2,799 (additional 10% card discount up to Rs. 1,750 with HDFC Bank Debit/ Credit Cards – min purchase Rs. 5,000)

Jabra Elite 65t was launched back in 2018, so if you are looking for a more recent TWS earbuds offering from the brand, check out the Jabra Elite 75t (Rs. 8,999) and Jabra Elite 85t (Rs. 14,999) during the Prime Day sale.

Oppo Enco W51

Key Features: ANC, 23.5 hours battery (ANC: 3.5 hours on buds and 20 hours with case; ANC off: 4 hours on buds and 24 hours with case), IP54 water resistance, Wear detection)

Standard Price: Rs. 4,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 3,999 (additional 10% card discount up to Rs. 1,750 with HDFC Bank Debit/ Credit Cards (EMI) – min purchase Rs. 5,000)

OnePlus Buds Z

Key Features: Dynamic 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos, 20 hours of battery life – 5 hours in the earbuds, 15 hours in the charging case, Quick switch, IP55 water resistance.

Standard Price: Rs. 2,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 2,699 (additional 10% card discount up to Rs. 1,750 with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Cards (EMI) – min purchase Rs. 5,000)

boAt Airdopes 501 ANC

Key Features: Hybrid ANC, dual mics, transparency mode, touch controls, 28 hours total battery life (up to 4.5 hours on earbuds with ANC, 5.5 hours without ANC), IPX4 water resistance, Wear detection

Standard Price: Rs. 9,990 (MRP – Prime Day launch)

Discounted Price: Rs. 2,499 (additional 10% card discount up to Rs. 1,750 with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Cards (EMI) – min purchase Rs. 5,000)

Amazon Prime Day: Best TWS Earbuds at Rs. 5,000 – 10,000

Oppo Enco X

Key Features: ANC, Wear detection, 25 hours total battery life (4 hours with ANC and 5.5 hours without ANC from earbuds, 20 hours with ANC), touch controls, IP54 water resistance, wireless charging case

Standard Price: Rs. 9,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 8,990 (Rs. 8,091 with HDFC EMI card discount)

Sony WF-XB700

Key Features: Extra bass with 12nm drivers, IPX4 water resistance, 18 hours of battery life (9 hours from earbuds)

Standard Price: Rs. 7,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 6,990 (Rs. 7,240 with HDFC EMI card discount)

Amazon Prime Day: Best TWS Earbuds over Rs. 10,000

Apple AirPods Pro

Key Features: ANC, transparency mode, custom speaker driver, Siri, 24 hours battery life (up to 4.5 hours from earbuds), wireless case charging, IPX4 water resistance, works better on Apple devices. If you own an iPhone or iPad, this is a deal you should not miss out on.

Standard Price: Rs. 21,490

Discounted Price: Rs. 17,999

Sony WF-1000XM3

Key Features: ANC, 24-hour battery Life with NC (6 hrs Earbuds & 18 hrs Carrying Case) & 32 hours without NC (8 hrs Earbuds & 24 hrs Carrying Case), Touch controls, wear detection, quick attention mode, Voice assistant

Standard Price: Rs. 14,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 12,990 (Rs. 11,691 with HDFC card discount)

Sony WF-SP800N

Key Features: ANC, Extra bass, IP55 water resistance, 18-hour battery Life with NC (9 hrs Earbuds & 9 hrs Carrying Case) & 26 hours without NC (13 hrs Earbuds & 13 hrs Carrying Case), Touch controls, quick attention mode, Alexa built-in

Standard Price: Rs. 14,990

Discounted Price: Rs. 12,990 (Rs. 11,691 with HDFC card discount)

Honorable Mentions: Heavily Discounted Wireless Headphones

I know, you are probably looking for TWS earbuds. However, if you are flexible with your options and don’t mind using wireless headphones instead, here are three steal deals you should not miss out on during Amazon Prime Day 2020:

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones at Rs. 23,990 (Standard Price – Rs. 26,990)

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones at Rs. 17,990 (Standard Price – Rs. 21,000)

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II at Rs. 18,990 (Standard Price – Rs. 29,363)

Get the Best TWS Earbuds Deals During Amazon Prime Day

That brings us to the end of the list of best TWS earbuds you can purchase this Amazon Prime Day in India.