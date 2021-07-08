After announcing its plans to set up a device manufacturing plant in India earlier this year, Amazon India has now set up a dedicated resource hub to help MSMEs (Micro-small and Medium Enterprises) transition to the e-commerce business. Dubbed as the Amazon Digital Kendra, the unit is located in the city of Surat, Gujarat, and was recently inaugurated by Gujarat’s CM Vijay Rupani.

Amazon Digital Kendra: What is It and How it Helps MSME Businesses?

The Amazon Digital Kendra will essentially be a one-stop center for MSMEs to learn more about digital technology and e-commerce. This will help small and medium enterprises to easily transition to become digital entrepreneurs, as per the official blog post.

The Digital Kendra will provide MSMEs with the right resources and tools to grow their businesses and understand various aspects of the e-commerce sector. The e-commerce giant will offer local businesses to set up and manage the Digital Kendras and will also provide additional revenue streams. This way, local business owners will be able to learn more about the e-commerce infrastructure, the export markets, and other aspects of managing digital businesses.

Furthermore, MSMEs can visit the Digital Kendra to take advantage of other third-party services. This includes training on the benefits of e-commerce, shipping and logistics in India, digital marketing, GST and taxation, cataloging assistance, and more.

Amazon India chose Surat to be the location for its first Digital Kendra as the city is home to thousands of MSMEs. Moreover, over 100,000 sellers in Amazon India are based in the state of Gujarat. The company will monitor the success rate of the center, and if it is positive, Amazon India will set up more such Digital Kendras in other parts of India.

Amazon Digital Kendra “is an earnest endeavor to bring the right tools, support, and services infrastructure closer to where MSMEs are based and help them benefit from e-commerce,” said Amit Agarwal, Senior VP of Amazon India. You can check out a 360-degree tour of the new Amazon Digital Kendra in the video attached below.