Amazon kicked off its much-awaited Prime Day sale event on its platform yesterday. The event will be live until midnight later today, so you still have plenty of time to get your hands on some attractive discounts on various product categories. While we already listed some of the best deals you can get on laptops and TWS earbuds, this article will provide an extensive list of smart TVs on which Amazon is offering huge discounts during Prime Day. So buckle up and get ready to explore some of the best smart TVs deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals on Smart TVs

Now, before moving on to the list, it is worth mentioning that you need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of most of the discounts. So, before you go on to decide which smart TV you are gonna get, be sure to get the Prime subscription. Currently, you can get a 3-month membership for Rs. 329 and a yearly membership at Rs. 999.

Redmi X50 4K Smart LED TV (L50M6-RA)

The Redmi X50 TV is a 50-inch smart LED TV that comes with various advanced features including support for 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and more. It runs Android TV 10, has built-in Chromecast support, and rocks 30W speakers.

Standard Price: Rs. 38,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 35,999 (including Rs 1,000 discount coupon)

OnePlus Y Series LED Smart TV (43Y1)

The 43-inch OnePlus Y series smart TV comes with an array of high-end features. It has a bezel-less FHD display that supports 93% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The TV also supports Dolby Audio and features 20W speakers onboard. Other than these, it runs Android TV 9, comes with OxygenPlay for content discovery, supports Google Assistant, and connects with a smartphone via the OnePlus Connect app.

Standard Price: Rs. 29,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 26,999 (including Rs 1,000 discount coupon)

AmazonBasics Fire TV 4K Smart LED TV (AB43U20PS)

The AmazonBasics Fire TV is a 4K smart LED TV equipped with an almost-bezel-less 43-inch display. It supports Dolby Vision technology, HDR 10+, advanced picture processing, and comes with a screen refresh rate of 60Hz. As for sound, the TV comes with Dolby Atmos support and built-in support for Alexa and voice search.

Standard Price: Rs. 28,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 27,499

LG Full HD Smart LED TV (43LM5650PTA)

The LG LM series smart TV comes with a 43-inch Full HD display that supports dynamic color enhancement technology. It has a quad-core processor, support for HDR, DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio, and LG’s content discovery platform WebOS.

Standard Price: Rs. 31,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 29,999 (including Rs 1,000 discount coupon)

Mi TV 4A Pro (L32M5-AL)

The Mi TV 4A Pro is a budget-centric smart TV that comes with a 32-inch ultra-bright HD display. It runs Android TV 9 and has built-in Chromecast support. Other than these, it packs a 64-bit quad-core processor and a 20W speaker box. It also comes with Google Assistant support and Xiaomi’s own content discovery platform PatchWall 3.0.

Standard Price: Rs. 16,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 15,999

Toshiba Vidaa OS Series HD Smart LED TV (32L5050)

The Toshiba Vidaa OS series smart TV comes with a 32-inch Advanced Super Dimension Switch (ADS) display with advanced color and resolution technologies. It is powered by the company’s Linux-based Vidaa OS that has been particularly designed to make the TV fast and easy to use. Moreover, it comes with support for screen mirroring and its remote comes with quick-access buttons for various OTT streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.

Standard Price: Rs. 16,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 14,999

Vu 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2020 Model)

The Vu UHD Smart TV comes with a bezel-less 4K display with 40 percent enhanced brightness. It supports HDR 10, HLG technology as well as Dolby Vision technology. Other than this, the TV supports DTS (Digital Theater System) Virtual:X for improved sounds. It runs Android TV 9.0 and allows users to access various apps, movies, and content on Google Store, Google Games, Google Movies, and other OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar.

Standard Price: Rs. 43,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 37,999 (including Rs 1,000 discount coupon)

Onida HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV (2021 Model)

The Onida HD ready smart LED TV is Fire OS-based television set that comes with a 32-inch HD screen. It packs a multi-core processor paired with 8GB of internal storage and 1GB of RAM. The smart appliance also comes with an Alexa-enabled smart remote control that lets users control the TV as well as other IoT devices using their voice. Other than these, it supports Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround sound technology.

Standard Price: Rs. 16,499

Discounted Price: Rs. 14,499

TCL Full HD Smart LED TV (40S6500FS 2020 Model)

The TCL smart LED TV comes with a 40-inch A+ Grade Full HD display with support for HDR 10 and micro-dimming technology for improved contrast. It has a quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Moreover, the TV supports Dolby Audio and packs a pair of 20W smart speakers with support for a Smart Sound feature that automatically adjusts the sound of content that you are watching. Plus, it comes with a voice-enabled remote that supports Google Assistant.

Standard Price: Rs. 21,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 19,990

Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (70A71F 2021 Model)

Coming to the last smart TV on this list, the Hisense UHD smart LED TV is a high-end set that comes with a huge 70-inch bezel-less screen with support for Dolby Vision HDR. It has an ultra-slim profile and packs an array of advanced features including a UHD AI Upscaler, built-in Chromecast, a Game Mode, a Sports Mode, and many other such features. It also supports Dolby Atmos for improved sound, comes with the Google Play Store, and runs Android TV 9.0 out-of-the-box.

Standard Price: Rs. 94,999

Discounted Price: Rs. 91,999

Buy a Smart TV During Amazon Prime Day 2021 in India

These are some of the best deals you can get on smart TVs during the Prime Day 2021 sale on Amazon India. Plus, HDFC Debit and Credit card owners will also get up to a Rs. 2,250 discount on eligible models. So, if you were looking to buy a smart TV for your home, now might be a good time to get one from the e-commerce giant.

Moreover, other than discounts on smart TVs, Amazon is also offering great discounts on various other home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, and ACs. These will be available till midnight on July 27. So, be quick to grab your desired product before the Prime Day 2021 event ends.