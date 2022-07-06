Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Dates for India Announced

Amazon has announced the dates of the Prime Day 2022 sale in India today. This time around, the e-commerce giant will host the sale on 23rd and 24 July, three days earlier than Prime Day 2021. Amazon Prime Day 2022 will include more than 30,000 new product launches from over 400 Indian and global brands and 2,000 new products from over 120 Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs).

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Set for 23 – 24 July

The Prime Day 2022 sale will start at 12:00 AM on July 23, 2022, and will run through July 24, 2022. Until then, starting July 7, Amazon will offer cashbacks up to Rs 100 on purchases from SMBs. You can then redeem these cashbacks on Prime Day purchases and more. In addition, the company is also offering additional rewards up to Rs.2,500 on Amazon Pay until Prime Day.

Prime members can also get unlimited 5% cashback on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Other bank discounts include 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank credit/ debit cards, SBI credit cards, and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and SBI credit cards.

As always, Amazon will offer lucrative deals for its Echo, Fire TV, and Kindles devices on Prime Day. The company says you could expect up to 55% off on its products. You will also see deals on smart home combos with Echo and Alexa-compatible bulbs, plugs, TVs, ACs, and more.

Coming to entertainment, Prime Day 2022 also marks the arrival of new content on Prime Video. Notable recent releases include Sarkaru Vaari Patta (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam), Runway 34 (Hindi), Samrat Prithviraj (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu). In addition, Amazon will release Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu) on July 7 and Comicstaan Season 3 (Hindi) on July 15. The company will also announce two additional “highly anticipated titles” closer to Prime Day.

Amazon Prime subscription is required to utilize Prime Day sale discounts. You can purchase Prime subscription for Rs.1,499 per year or Rs. 179 per month from the company’s website. So, are you looking forward to Prime Day sales? Let us know in the comments.