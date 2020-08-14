Amazon India surpassed Flipkart to emerge as the top online smartphone channel in the second quarter of 2020, according to a new report from market research firm Counterpoint Research. Amazon had a 47 percent market share, followed closely by Flipkart at 42 percent.

As per the report, smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus accounted the most for Amazon’s smartphone shipments. Notably, nine out of ten smartphone models on Amazon were from Xiaomi and Samsung. Redmi 8A Dual, Samsung Galaxy M30s, and Galaxy M31 had a high demand on Amazon.

The report further suggests that Amazon’s forte is in the Rs.15,000 – Rs.20,000 price bracket. The top-selling models in this category were Samsung’s Galaxy M31 and Galaxy M30s.

“Online channels remained strong in Q2 2020, grabbing a 43% share in the overall Indian smartphone market. Pent-up demand and changed consumer behavior due to the current circumstances, accompanied by attractive offers and promotions by online platforms, were the main reasons for the increased share,” said Research Analyst Shilpi Jain.

Meanwhile, Realme, Xiaomi, Samsung, and Poco contributed more than three-fourths of total smartphone shipments on Flipkart. Out of ten, five of the top ten smartphones on Flipkart were from Realme.

Although Flipkart’s market share declined, the e-commerce platform managed to retain more than 50 percent share in the sub Rs.10,000 price segment. As far as the overall smartphone sales are concerned, Xiaomi’s Redmi 8A Dual managed to top the list. Six out of the top ten online models were from Xiaomi.

In the premium smartphone segment, OnePlus captured more than 50 percent of the market share. Moreover, the company retained its position as the top premium smartphone brand on Amazon.