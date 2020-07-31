OnePlus may have launched the Nord with hopes of gaining more traction with people looking to buy a mid-range smartphone, but the company is also leading in the premium segment in India. That’s according to Counterpoint Research, which just released its report on the Indian premium smartphone segment.

According to that report, OnePlus is now at the top in the segment, capturing almost 29% market share in India. It’s followed closely by Samsung which is just a little lower than 29% in the country. OnePlus and Samsung are followed by Apple, which saw intense competition against the iPhone 11.

The report attributes OnePlus’s success in the segment to the OnePlus 8 series 5G and the subsequent price cut on the OnePlus 7T series. The report also mentions that the OnePlus 8 captured the top spot in the premium segment and the OnePlus 8 Pro captured the second spot in the ultra-premium segment. Speaking of the ultra premium segment, Apple is leading in that particular market with a 42 percent market share. In the ultra-premium segment, Samsung and OnePlus come in at second and third position respectively.

Also highlighted by the report is the entry of new smartphone brands in the ultra premium segment. The report highlights the Mi 10, Oppo Find X2, and Vivo X50 Pro as smartphones that are marking the entry of these brands into the ultra premium segment in the country. In fact, Counterpoint Research says that the Vivo V19 gained the second spot in the premium market segment within the quarter of its launch.