Just a day after the Amazfit GTR 2 went on sale, Huami’s Amazfit has announced the GTS 2 smartwatch in India. Much like how the company unveiled the Amazfit GTR 2, the GTS 2 is now official and currently up for pre-order on Amazon India.

Amazfit GTS 2: Specifications

Amazfit GTS 2 offers a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 348×442 pixel resolution and 341 PPI. The primary differentiating factor between GTR 2 and GTS 2 is in terms of design. While GTR 2 offers a circular display, the GTS 2 goes for an Apple Watch-like square dial.

Coming to health-related features, GTS 2 equips the latest BioTracker 2 PPG high-precision biological tracking optical sensor. You get 24-hour heart rate monitoring, PAI health assessment system, and OxygenBeats AI Engine for SpO2 blood-oxygen monitoring. The smartwatch also offers sleep quality monitoring and stress detection.

As far as smart features are concerned, you get Alexa integration for issuing voice commands. It also has an offline voice assistant that lets you turn on sports modes or start heart rate monitoring. Thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker, you can answer calls via Bluetooth and speak through the smartwatch. Moreover, you get 3GB of storage to save up to 600 songs for offline music playback.

Speaking of sports modes, the smartwatch offers a total of 12 sports modes. The modes include outdoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, treadmill, indoor cycling, open water swimming, pool swimming, elliptical, climbing, trail running, skiing, and free training.

With the 246mAh battery, you can get 7 days of typical usage on a single charge. According to Amazfit, this could go up to 20 days on conservative usage and would last 5 hours if you’re using Bluetooth calls.

Amazfit GTS 2: Price and Availability

The Amazfit GTS 2 costs Rs.12,999 in India. The smartwatch will go on sale in three color variants – Desert Gold, Urban Grey, and Midnight Black. If you’re interested, you can pre-order the gadget from Amazfit’s official website right now. However, the pre-order is limited to the Black color variant. It will also be available via Amazon when it launches on the 21st of December.

Pre-order Amazfit GTS 2 (Rs.12,999)