Amazfit Bip 5 Arrives in India at Under Rs 10,000

Amazfit has launched the new Bip 5 smartwatch under its Bip series in India. This is a sub-Rs 10,000 watch coming with features like Bluetooth Calling, a big display, and much more. Have a look at the details below.

Amazfit Bip 5: Specs and Features

The Amazfit Bip 5 has a 1.91-inch square display with an HD resolution and support for over 70 watch face options (up to 13 editable ones). There’s also a layer of 2.5D tempered glass with an anti-fingerprint coating, which ensures enhanced durability.

The watch comes with a built-in microphone and speaker for Bluetooth Calling. This also allows you to take or reject calls using the smartwatch. For health monitoring, there’s the advanced BioTracker PPG sensor, which helps you track your heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep, and stress. You also get to track your steps, calories, and distance.

The Bip 5 comes with over 120 sports modes with around 7 recognizable ones. There’s also support for Apple Health and Google Fit, along with apps like Strava, Komoot, and Adidas Running for you to easily sync your data and keep an eye on it.

It also uses four distinct satellite positioning systems for accurate tracking of various outdoor activities. Other details include support for over 30 mini-games, Alexa support, weather updates, smart notifications, and much more. The smartwatch can last for up to 10 days and up to 30 days on the battery saver mode.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit Bip 5 is priced at Rs 7,499 and will be available to buy via Amazon, starting August 31. It comes in Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink colors.