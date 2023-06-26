Amazfit Pop 3R Launched In India Starting At Rs 3,499

Amazfit, with the aim to take on boAt, Fire-Boltt, and more smartwatch manufacturers, has introduced the Pop 3R smartwatch in India. It comes in addition to the Pop 3S smartwatch launched introduced recently. Find out more details here.

Amazfit Pop 3R: Specs and Features

The Amazfit Pop 3R stands out from the plethora of smartwatches in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment with its classic round metallic chassis. The midframe houses two functional steel buttons for navigational purposes. It is home to a 1.43-inch HD AMOLED display with a 466 x 466p resolution. You get the Always On Display (AOD) functionality and multiple cloud-based watch face options. You can pair it with either a black silicon strap or a stainless steel strap.

A 300mAh battery keeps your Pop 3R up and running for up to 12 days. When in need, you can charge the watch in 90 minutes via a magnetic charger provided with the device. Thanks to Bluetooth version 5.2, the smartwatch can support calling functionality. Digital microphone and speaker array ensure crystal clear calls with the Pop 3R. There are calling features like a full-screen dial-pad, on-device contact saving, access to call logs, and much more. The smartwatch also supports an AI voice assistant.

The Amazfit Pop 3R can help you achieve all of your health and fitness goals. Along with over 100 sports modes, the device also comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and much more. The device is also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It is compatible with both Android and iOS. Other highlighting features include music control, camera control, a Find My Phone feature, a stopwatch, an alarm clock, weather forecasts, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit Pop 3R will be available for Rs 3,499 (silicon strap) and Rs 3,999 (stainless steel strap) via Flipkart and the company’s website. The official sales will begin on July 29.