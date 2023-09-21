Amazfit Cheetah Smartwatch with AI-Based Running Coach Launched

Amazfit has introduced the new Cheetah smartwatch under the new Cheetah series in India. This smartwatch is meant for running and hence, comes with a dedicated AI-based running coach. Have a look its price, features, and more below.

Amazfit Cheetah: Specs and Features

The Amazfit Cheetah sports a fiber-reinforced polymer middle frame and has functional crown and physical buttons. It comes in both round and square dials. The round version has a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display with 1000 nits of brightness and a screen resolution of 454×454 pixels. The square version, on the other hand, features a bigger 1.75-inch HD AMOLED screen.

Amazfit Cheetah Round

The smartwatch supports the Zepp Coach, which is uses AI to make custom training plans based on your traits and goals. It can also make adjustments to the plan based on the weekly performance. There’s also support for the ZEPP Coach AI Chat, which provides access to short demos and Q&A sessions. But this is region-specific.

There’s support for the MaxTrack technology, which offers accurate GPS tracking. The Cheetah smartwatch also comes with six satellite systems. You can also import route files and access maps offline via the Zepp app. You can also sync and track your running (more activities too) data from apps like Strava, Relive, and Adidas Running. All this can be accessed via the Zepp app. The watch also supports Google Fit and Apple Health apps.

There’s access to 150+ sports modes to keep an eye on various types of physical activities. The Amazfit Cheetah also supports a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, and stress management too. You can also track your steps, calories, and distance.

The watch has a battery life of up to 12 days on a single charge and comes with a 5ATM water resistance. Additionally, there’s support for 100+ watch faces, inbuilt Alexa and offline voice assistant, weather updates, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, sedentary reminders, music/camera controls (you can also store up to 470 songs), Find Phone, and more.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit Cheetah is priced at Rs 20,999 and will be available via the company’s website and offline stores, Helios and Just In Time, starting September 24. It will be come in a single Speedster Grey color.

Featured Image: Amazfit Cheetah Square