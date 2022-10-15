Amazfit Unveils Its Premium Falcon Smartwatch with AI-Based Training Coach

Amazfit has introduced a new premium, performance-focused smartwatch called Falcon. It comes with a Titanium build, an AI-based training coach called Zepp Coach, 14 days of battery life, and much more. Check out more details below.

Amazfit Falcon: Specs and Features

The Amazfit Falcon has a Titanium unibody, much like the Apple Watch Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series, and liquid silicone straps. The circular display has Sapphire Crystal Glass for a sturdy and tough build. The screen spans 1.28-inch and is AMOLED in nature. It supports a peak brightness of 1000 nits, a screen resolution of 416×416 pixels, and a pixel density of 326ppi.

The Zepp Coach uses AI to create personalized training modules based on users’ physical characteristics. It considers people’s fatigue levels and more factors to provide the right training routine without overdoing things. The Amazfit Falcon can also be paired with workout devices like a heart rate belt and helps you create training templates. It can also count the reps of various training exercises, which can be tracked via the Zepp app.

There is the usual set of health features; a heart rate monitor, blood-oxygen monitor, sleep tracker with support for SomnusCare for in-depth stats, and the ability to record breathing rate.

There are over 150 sports modes and smart recognition of 8 sports like outdoor running, indoor walking, treadmill, and more. The display will be on when a sports mode is enabled to easily look at the progress without waking up the watch and live broadcast of sports data.

Other features for easy tracking of physical activities include the Track Run mode, Smart Trajectory Correction, real-time GPS movements, and route imports. Plus, the Falcon watch can be synced with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and more. The PeakBeats workout status algorithm can provide a summary of the workout session once done.

There’s a 500mAh battery on board, which can last up to 14 days on a single charge. Additionally, the Amazfit Falcon comes with 20ATM water resistance, a PAI Health Assessment system, music storage and control, dual-band GPS, Zepp OS, and more.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit Falcon is priced at $499 (~ Rs 41,100) and is now available to buy in the US. It comes in a single Supersonic Black color.

There’s no word on its availability in India as of now.