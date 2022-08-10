Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

Alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung has also launched the new Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Here’s a look at their specs, features, price, and more.

Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Specs and Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series consists of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Both of them come with a round dial but without the signature rotating bezel.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a more rugged feel to it and comes with a titanium casing and a D-Buckle Sport Band. It has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Sapphire Crystal display with a screen resolution of 450 x 450 pixels and the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with an aluminum casing and has two options: 44mm and 40mm. The former option gets a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Sapphire Crystal display, while the latter has a 1.2-inch screen. Both are powered by the dual-core Exynos W920 chipset, along with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The Samsung smartwatches come with the Samsung BioActive Sensor, which combines Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart Signal, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis and measures the heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, and stress levels. There’s also the option to measure ECG and blood pressure.

The new addition to the health features is a temperature sensor, which has been rumored for a while. This uses infrared technology to accurately measure the body temperature even when the surrounding temperature changes. The Galaxy Watch 5 series also come with the Body Composition measurement tool to track the overall health, sleep tracking, water intake reminders, and SmartThings integration to adjust connected lights, AC units, and TVs. The Galaxy Watch 5 series runs Wear S 3.5 with One UI 4.5 on top and comes with Google Assistant support. It will soon get Google Maps integration too.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is backed by a 410mAh battery (44m) and 284mAh (40mm), which is 13% larger than the Galaxy Watch 4 battery. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro gets a 590mAh battery, which is 60% larger than the Galaxy Watch 4. Additionally, both support 5ATM + IP68 water resistance, MIL-STD-810H, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in Graphite/Sapphire/Silver (44mm) colors and Graphite/Pink Gold/Silver variants (40mm), along with a Bora Purple strap option. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium colorways. There’s also a Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition with recommendations to golfers, new watch faces, a two-tone band, and an unlimited membership on the Smart Caddie app.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Specs and Features

The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer an in-ear design, which is meant to be 15% smaller and boasts a secure fit. The earbuds come with support for Hi-Fi 24bit Audio, which is said to provide a high-dynamic range for clearer and enhanced audio output. There’s also support for 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi, along with AAC and SBC formats. It includes a new coaxial 2-way speaker and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with a high SNR microphone for a 40% better ANC performance than the Buds Pro. It also supports the Ambient mode and Voice Detect. When the earbuds detect someone talking, they switch to the Ambient mode and lower the volume.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is said to offer a total battery life of 18 hours (with ANC) and 29 hours (without ANC), supports Bluetooth version 5.3, and IPX7 rating. The earbuds have a battery capacity of 61mAh (each), while the case is backed by a 515mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro comes in Graphite, White, and Bora Purple colors.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $279 (~ Rs 22,100) for the Bluetooth version and $329 (~ Rs 26,000) for the LTE version. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a starting price of $449 (~ Rs 35,500) for the Bluetooth version and $499 (~ Rs 39,500) for the LTE variant. The Galaxy Watch5 Golf Edition starts at $329 (~ Rs 26,000).

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is priced at $229 (~ Rs 18,000). Both the Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available from August 26 but the Indian prices and availability remain unknown.