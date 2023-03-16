Amazfit GTR Mini Comes to India; Check out the Details!

Amazfit has added a new smartwatch to its GTR lineup called the GTR Mini in India. The budget smartwatch is equipped with GPS support and has up to 14 days of battery life and an AMOLED display as some of its highlights. If this interests you, you can check out more details below.

Amazfit GTR Mini: Specs and Features

The GTR Mini has a lightweight design and a stainless steel frame, along with skin-friendly silicon straps. It sports a 1.28-inch AMOLED display with curved glass and an HD resolution. It has a pixel density of 326ppi and gets over 80 watch faces. Much like the Apple Watch’s Portrait mode, you get to choose up to 3 pictures as watch faces.

You get support for a five-satellite positioning system for accurate signal reception and reduced interception. This is powered by Amazfit’s circularly-polarized GPS antenna technology. The advanced BioTracker PPG optical sensor allows you to keep track of your heart rate, blood-oxygen levels, and sleep. There’s also the One-tap Measuring function to get the data for heart rate, SpO2, and sleep in under 15 seconds. The smartwatch comes with breathing exercises for stress management.

There are over 120 sports modes for easy activity tracking. Plus, the ExerSense feature can help the watch automatically recognize seven activities like Outdoor Running, Outdoor Cycling, Treadmill, Elliptical, Walking, Indoor Walking, and Rowing Machine. The workout progress can be shared with people and on other apps like Strava, Relive, Adidas Running, Apple Health, and Google Fit. All the data can be tracked via the Zepp app.

The Amazfit GTR Mini gets the dual-core Huangshan 2S chip and is powered by the Zepp OS 2.0. It can last up to 14 days on a single charge and even for 20 days if the battery-saving mode is enabled. It supports 5 ATM water resistance.

Additionally, the Amazfit GTR Mini comes with inbuilt games (Chess, Checkers, Go, Bridge, and Board Games), Bluetooth version 5.2 (although, it doesn’t support Bluetooth Calling), health overview with PAI, music/camera controls, DND mode, screen lock, weather updates, and more.

Price and Availability

The Amazfit GTR Mini is priced at Rs 10,999 and will be available exclusively on Amazon India. It comes in Midnight Black, Misty Pink, and Ocean Blue colors.