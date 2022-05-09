AirPods Pro 2 to Arrive This Fall Along with New Colors of AirPods Pro Max: Report

Apple is expected to launch a bunch of products this year and the second-gen AirPods Pro is on the list. The earbuds have been rumored to arrive for a long in the past and we now have some details on its launch timeline. Plus, there could be something related to the AirPods Pro Max too. Here are the details.

AirPods Pro 2 Launch Timeline Tipped

Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, has suggested that the AirPods Pro 2 (as Apple will most likely call it) will launch this fall. There are chances that this may happen alongside the launch of the 2022 iPhone 14 series. Or, Apple might host a separate event to launch the new AirPods Pro and some more products.

Considering the AirPods Pro launched almost 3 years, an addition to the “Pro” audio lineup this year feels like a good decision. To recall, it was just recently when Apple finally refreshed the standard AirPods series with the launch of the AirPods 3.

Gurman also reports that the company might launch new color options for the high-end AirPods Pro Max headphones. Although, we don’t know what to expect yet. Currently, the headphones are available in Silver, Space Grey, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green colors. A price cut is also expected, but we don’t really know if this will happen. As of now, it is priced at Rs 66,100, thanks to a recent price hike in India.

AirPods Pro Max

There are chances Apple might also release an update for the AirPods Pro Max to add support for new features such as lossless audio playback. This is something that the AirPods Pro 2 is also expected to support.

AirPods Pro 2 Specs Expectations

Besides lossless audio support, the AirPods Pro 2 is speculated to come with a different design. An in-ear design could be a choice for the company, thus, saying goodbye to the current stem design. The earbuds are likely to sport an upgraded chip for better performance and connectivity and have improved and longer battery life.

The new audio product by Apple might also come in two size options and have a sound-emitting charging case, which may help in locating the AirPods if lost. Some fitness and health-related features might also be supported, along with more improvements.

You should know that these details are still rumors and we need to wait for some time to get official details. We will update you on whatever new we hear about the new AirPods and more Apple products. So, stay tuned!