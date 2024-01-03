This AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) Deal Is Too Good to Skip in 2024

2024 is upon us and so is the pile of resolutions for the new year. If you are starting your fitness journey and do not want to miss your music playlist while working out, this Apple AirPods Pro 2 deal has arrived just at the right time for you. AirPods are undoubtedly one of the best-selling TWS earbuds and if you own an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, the seamless integration is something that you’d definitely enjoy.

Apple launched AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port at the iPhone 15 launch event when it introduced the USB-C ports to its latest iPhone lineup. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C were launched at $249 but now, you can grab them for as low as $189 on Amazon under the ongoing sale. That’s a discount of almost 24% and you’re getting the latest AirPods for $60 less than its usual price.

After checking the price on the price tracker, we found that the only time the AirPods Pro 2 sale price went as low as $189 was for a brief period in November last year. If you skipped this AirPods Pro 2 deal back then, this is the best time to grab it.

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging port comes packed with some exclusive features like Adaptive Audio, a new H2 chip for 2x noise cancellation as compared to AirPods Pro 1st Gen, and a U2 chip in the charging case, and personalized spatial audio. While carrying the same low-stem design as its predecessor, AirPods Pro 2 also has a speaker on the charging case that makes it easier to find the case using the Find My app in case you misplace it somewhere around you.

For $189, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with USB-C charging port is a great deal to begin the new year.