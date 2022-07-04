AirPods Pro 2 Won’t Get Health-Related Features: Gurman

Apple has a lot of products up its sleeves for 2022 and one of them is the next-gen AirPods Pro. We have been hearing a lot about the AirPods Pro 2 and we even got to know about the health features of the new AirPods. Continuing the streak is the latest detail, which says otherwise!

AirPods Pro 2 New Details Appear

Mark Gurman, via his recent Power On newsletter, has revealed that the AirPods Pro 2 won’t come with health features like a heart rate monitor or a body temperature sensor. While these functionalities have been explored, they won’t be introduced with this year’s upgrade. Although, there’s a possibility of these being implemented in the future.

To recall, it was previously suggested that the new AirPods Pro will come with the ability to track the heart rate and body temperature of the wearer. A body temperature sensor for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 is also in tow but we need to wait and watch for what really happens.

The AirPods Pro 2 is slated to launch in Q3 or Q4, 2022 and there’s a chance that the new TWS by Apple might launch alongside the highly rumored iPhone 14 series.

Another detail that has surfaced suggests that the AirPods Pro 2 will come with support for a USB Type-C port for charging, marking the “Type-C-fication” of another Apple product. If this happens, it could possibly mean that Apple will slowly start shipping its iPhones with Type-C ports to conform to the recent EU rule that mandates making Type-C universal. For those who don’t know, this will help in after charging and data transfer speeds.

There are chances that the AirPods Pro 2 will come with lossless audio for higher-quality sound and might have a new design. It could possibly go for an in-ear design instead of the stem design seen with the existing AirPods models. It is said to support an improved System-in-Package (SIP) for the H1 chip for improved performance. Battery and more improvements are quite likable.

That said, we still need to wait for an official word for a better idea. We will ensure you are updated whenever this happens. Hence, watch out for further updates, and do share your thoughts on the recent AirPods Pro 2 leak in the comments below.