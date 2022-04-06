Apple Hikes Prices of All AirPods Models in India; Check out the New Prices!

As part of the recently increased tax on imports in India, Apple has increased the prices of its entire AirPods family in the country. This includes the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the AirPods Pro, and the high-end AirPods Max. Here’s a look at the new AirPods prices in India.

AirPods Price in India Increased

All the AirPods models have received a price hike of up to 10%, which is less given that the import duty on headphones and earphones in India now stands between 15% and 20%, respectively.

AirPods 2nd-generation has received a 5% hike in India and now retails at Rs 14,100. To recall, it was previously priced at Rs 12,900 after receiving a price cut when the AirPods 3 made its entry into the country. As a reminder, these earbuds come with a long stem and a universal fit, Apple’s H1 headphone chip, Lightning charging support, up to 24 hours of battery life, and more.

Buy AirPods 2 on Apple.in (Rs 14,100)

The AirPods 3 is now priced at Rs 20,500 after a price hike of Rs 2,000. The earlier price (applicable at the time of its launch) was Rs 18,500. The third generation of AirPods was launched recently, and ut comes with a new design, which is an amalgamation of the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro. It supports Spatial Audio, sweat and water resistance, MagSafe Charging, and more.

Buy AirPods 3 via Apple.in (Rs 20,500)

As for the AirPods Pro, these high-end truly wireless earbuds by Apple with ANC support will now cost you Rs 26,300. They were earlier sold for Rs 24,900 and could be bought for under Rs 20,000 as part of major sales too. The AirPods Pro comes with an in-ear design, ANC support, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, sweat and water resistance, and more.

Buy AirPods Pro via Apple.in (Rs 26,300)

The expensive AirPods Max headphones are now priced at Rs 66,100, going up from the previous Rs 59,900 price tag. This audio accessory has most of the exciting features like Spatial Audio, Hi-Fi Audio, ANC, and much more.

Buy AirPods Max via Apple.in (Rs 66,100)

The new AirPods prices in India are now live on Apple’s website. You can check them out from the links mentioned above. And in case you can’t pay the increased amount, you should know that these can be available at discounted prices via Amazon, Flipkart, or any other third-part store at some point in time.

Apple hasn’t increased the prices of other products as of now but there are chances it could happen too. We will keep you updated, so stay tuned. And do let us know your thoughts on the current price hike in the comments below.