Apple Now Selling USB-C AirPods Pro 2 Case in India; Check out the Price!

Back in September, Apple introduced the USB-C-enabled AirPods Pro 2 to make all its devices compatible with a USB Type-C port. In the same spirit, it has now introduced a standalone USB-C charging case for the AirPods Pro 2 in India.

This will help those with a previous model of the AirPods Pro 2 (the one with the Lightning port) to easily make a switch to USB-C without having to buy a new product altogether.

AirPods Pro 2 USB-C Charging Case: Price and Availability

The MagSafe charging case (USB-C) for the AirPods Pro 2 is priced at Rs 9,900 and is now listed on Apple’s Indian website.

While this acts as a sigh of relief for those who just bought the Lightning port-enabled AirPods Pro 2 but want a USB-C-enabled charging case, there’s a problem; the price. The charging case by all means is expensive and upgrading to it seems futile when the difference is just the USB Type-C port. As someone who got the original AirPods Pro 2 six months ago, I choose to stick to the original charging case!

Nonetheless, if you still intend to upgrade, you can buy it right now but as per the website, the shipment will start between January 6 and January 18, 2024. The pickup option at Apple Saket is currently unavailable. It also comes with an EMI option, starting at Rs 1,723 a month.

AirPods Pro 2 Features at a Glance!

The new AirPods Pro 2 is the latest ANC-enabled TWS by Apple, which comes with the new H2 chip, enhanced Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, and support for personalized spatial audio. You also get features like touch controls, wireless charging, up to 30 hours of playback time, and the U1 chip for UWB features. The AirPods Pro 2 also supports an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

So, will you buy the expensive standalone USB-C charging case for your AirPods Pro 2, or will settle for the Lightning port-enabled case? Do share your thoughts on this in the comments below.