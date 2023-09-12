Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C Port Unveiled

Alongside the iPhone 15 series, the Apple Watch Series 9, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple has also unveiled the new AirPods Pro 2 with support for the USB Type-C port. Here’s a look at the details below.

USB-C AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): Specs & Features

The most notable feature of the AirPods Pro (2nd-Generation) is support for a MagSafe charging case with the USB-C port, joining hands with the rest of Apple’s products like the iPhone 15 series that have switched to this port. There’s also support for improved IP54 rating and Lossless Audio with Apple Vision Pro.

Besides this, things are similar to the original AirPods Pro 2. If you don’t remember, it features Active Noise Cancellation, which is 2x better than its predecessor. The spatial audio experience is also enhanced, now becoming more immersive. There is also a new Advanced Transparency mode. Apple claims the dust resistance capabilities have increased too.

There’s also support for wireless charging, spatial audio, touch controls, and more. With iOS 17, the AirPods Pro 2 has got features like adaptive audio, personalized volume, and conversation awareness features.

Pricing & Availability

The AirPods Pro 2 is priced at $249 in the US and Rs 24,900 in India, which is less than the original model. It will be available to order from today and sale will begin on September 22, with its MagSafe Charging Case (USB-C). Apple has also released EarPods with the Type-C connector.