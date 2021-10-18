AirPods 3 Unveiled with New Design and Spatial Audio Support; Priced at Rs. 18,500

At its Unleashed hardware event, Apple has launched the third generation of AirPods with a brand new design. The new TWS offering from Apple with an H1 chip brings new features such as Adaptive EQ and spatial audio to the non-Pro AirPods model.

AirPods 3 Launched: Specifications

According to Apple, the new AirPods sport the same force sensor seen on AirPods Pro for controlling media playback. Comparing to the previous generation of AirPods, Apple has finally reduced the length of the stem while keeping the same standard design for ear tips – as opposed to an in-ear design with silicone tips. Another highlight of the design upgrade is the presence of IPX4 water and sweat resistance for earbuds and charging case.

Design apart, the features Apple is pushing with the new AirPods are Adaptive EQ and spatial audio. While Adaptive EQ tunes sound in real-time based on how the earbuds fit in the user’s ear, spatial audio creates an immersive experience alongside Dolby Atmos. Notably, spatial audio will come with dynamic head tracking and will also be effective in FaceTime calls. Apple says it has used a new skin-detect sensor for effective wear detection.

Coming to battery life, the AirPods 3 promises 6 hours of playback on a single charge. In addition, five minutes of charging will offer up to an hour of listening time. Combined with the charging case, you get up to 30 hours of music playback. The new AirPods also supports MagSafe for wireless charging.

Price and Availability

AirPods 3 is priced at $179 in the United States and Rs. 18,500 in India. The third generation of AirPods is available to pre-order today. It will start shipping and be widely available from October 26. So, are you getting the new AirPods 3 this festive season? Let us know in the comments section below.