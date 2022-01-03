AirPods Pro 2 to Get Sound-Emitting Charging Case, Lossless Support, and More: Kuo

2022 begins with new details about the rumored AirPods Pro 2, and it suggests that the second-generation AirPods Pro will come with a number of upgrades. As per renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the earbuds are expected to come with Lossless support, a new design, and more. Here’s a look at the details.

New AirPods Pro 2 Details Leaked

As per a note to investors (via MacRumors), Kuo expects AirPods Pro 2 to come with new “selling points” to attract more users. These selling points are likely to be in the form of Apple Lossless audio support, which all the existing AirPods models lack due to the limitations of the Bluetooth technology. With this second-gen Pro model, Apple might introduce a new audio standard to provide users with higher-quality sound output over Bluetooth.

Another intriguing addition could be a sound-emitting charging case, which will help users locate the AirPods if lost. It will be similar to how users can currently track individual AirPods. We can expect Apple to integrate the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 with the Find My app.

A new design will also be in tow. As rumored previously, it could ditch the standard stem design we have seen on the AirPods and go for an in-ear design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Beats Fit Pro, and many other TWS earbuds alternatives in the market. This information is in line with past rumors, which hinted at a totally new design. Other details could include improved ANC, increased battery life, better touch controls, and more.

There are chances that the AirPods (possibly including the AirPods Pro 2 too) could come with health-tracking features in the future. As for the AirPods Pro 2, we can expect it to launch in the fourth quarter of 2022, as opposed to the third-quarter timeline expected previously.

Since these details do not come directly from Apple, we need to take them with a pinch of salt and wait for new information to pop up. We will keep you posted on whatever we get to hear. Hence, stay tuned.