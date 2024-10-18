Acer Nitro V 16 with 14th Gen Intel HX CPUs, Nvidia RTX GPU Launched in India

Acer is refreshing its Nitro V gaming laptops with new 14th-gen Intel HX series processors to bring them up to 2024 standards. Not too long ago, they refreshed the series with the latest and greatest AMD Ryzen chipsets as well. The new range of Intel-powered laptops also packs the dedicated RTX 4050 GPU under the hood. From the full specifications list to the pricing and availability, here’s all that we know of the newly launched Acer Nitro V 16.

Acer Nitro V 16 Specifications

The new Acer Nitro V 16 lineup has two variants, with the top model featuring the 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14650HX. Meanwhile, the more economical variant is powered by the Intel i5 14450HX processor.

For gaming, there’s a dedicated 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 DDR6 GPU. The CPU and GPU are coupled with 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD with 16GB of DDR5 RAM.

As compared to the Acer Nitro V 15 series, you get a bigger 16-inch panel this time around. Now, this is a WUXGA IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. According to Acer, this panel is backed by ComfyView LED backlighting, which minimizes glare.

There’s also been a subtle design change, with the Acer logo on the lid now being placed right at the center. Previously, this logo was placed at the top. As for heft, the laptop weighs around 2.5 kg.

Furthermore, the laptops run on Windows 11 Home out of the box. Port selection includes USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4 port as well as Ethernet (RJ-45) port. As for connectivity, the laptop comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Taking privacy and security seriously, Acer Nitro V 16 lineup also flaunts the MSFT Pluton Security Processor for firmware TPM solutions.

The Acer Nitro V 16 laptop also features a triple microphone setup backed by Acer Purified Voice Technology, which brings AI noise reduction to the table. There are a couple of additional perks like an Advanced Privacy Mode and dynamic noise reduction to further enhance the clarity of calls.

Acer also states that the laptop is Copilot-compatible, so you can expect to see a decent amount of TOPS to handle some of those AI tasks.

Acer Nitro V 16 Price and Availability

The Acer Nitro V 16 i5 variant is priced at Rs 99,999 in India. Meanwhile, the Acer Nitro V 16 i7 variant costs Rs 1,09,999. As for availability, the laptops can be grabbed over at the official Acer online store, and exclusive offline stores alongside Flipkart and Amazon.