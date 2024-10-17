Windows Finally Gets an Official ChatGPT App; Download It Right Here

OpenAI has finally released the ChatGPT app for Windows users. It’s an early version and only paid users including ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Education users can access it. You can download the ChatGPT app for Windows from the Microsoft Store right away.

The listing says that the ChatGPT app is compatible with both Windows 11 and 10 (version 17763.0 or higher). The best part is that you can trigger the ChatGPT app on Windows by pressing the “Alt + Space” shortcut.

To test the ChatGPT app, I installed it on my Windows 11 PC and it worked fine. However, the shortcut to launch the ChatGPT app didn’t work for some reason. Nevertheless, it seems OpenAI has developed the ChatGPT app using the native WinUI framework, unlike Microsoft Copilot which is a web app.

The ChatGPT app also opens a companion window with always-on-top enabled. It can help you work with active apps side by side with the ChatGPT companion window. Apart from that, you can drag and drop files too which is great.

Overall, OpenAI has done a better job than Microsoft at creating a standalone app. It consumes less memory and the CPU usage is almost negligible. So go ahead and download the ChatGPT app for Windows and let us know what you think in the comments below.