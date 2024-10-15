Apple Annonces iPad Mini 7 with A17 Pro and Apple Intelligence

After just over three years, Apple finally showed some love on its most portable iPad lineup. Apple today introduced a new iPad Mini 7, powered by the A17 Pro chipset and Apple Intelligence support. The A17 Pro is a capable chipset that we first saw on the iPhone 15 Pro models. Therefore, just like the iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max, the latest iPad Mini 7 will support Apple’s full suite of AI features, including Writing Tools, Genmoji, and more. Read on to know what’s more in the newly-launched iPad Mini 7.

iPad Mini 7 Specs & Features

Image Courtesy: Apple

In terms of design, the new iPad Mini 7 looks identical to the previous iPad Mini 6. The new Mini features an ultraportable 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display with True Tone and 500 nits of brightness. Unfortunately, Apple is still stuck with the 60Hz refresh rate with its new offering. This means the overall design and display remain the same. However, the Mini 7 features a new magnetic charging region to support the Apple Pencil Pro. This makes the latest Mini 7 more versatile and capable than the previous generations. You’ll find the same 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera in the portrait orientation. Well, this makes sense for a device of this size.

While there are no design upgrades, the iPad Mini 7 is all new and powerful from the inside. Thanks to the A17 Pro chipset, the new Mini claims to deliver incredible performance and power efficiency in a super portable design. Compared to the previous iPad Mini 6, the latest model delivers up to a 30 percent boost in CPU performance. A17 Pro also brings a big boost in graphic performance, delivering up to a 25 percent jump over the older model.

With Apple Intelligence support, you can access Writing Tools, all-new powerful Siri, ChatGPT integration, and more on the iPad Mini 7.

The new Mini comes in new Blue and Purple color options, alongside Starlight and Space Gray finishes. Also, Apple has beefed up the storage options, without any price hikes.

iPad Mini 7 Price & Availability

The iPad mini 7 Wi-Fi model starts at $499 for the 128GB storage, which is double the storage of the older models at the same price. Also, the new Mini now comes in 256GB and 512GB options too. The Wi-Fi and Cellular model starts at $649. The new iPad will ship with the latest iPadOS 18 right out of the box. The iPad mini 7 is up for pre-orders from today, with deliveries starting as early as tomorrow.