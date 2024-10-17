Blackview SE60 Smart Lock with AI Fingerprint Unlock Launched

When talking about rugged smartphones, Blackview inevitably enters the conversation. For those unaware, Blackview is a brand that has been making rugged phones for over a decade at this point. Well, the brand is also into making durable and rugged smart locks and has launched its new SE60 Smart Lock, which can easily help replace your traditional keys that can be lost or duplicated. From AI fingerprint unlock to top-tier security certification, there’s a lot to this Blackview smart lock than meets the eye.

Blackview SE60 Is Chock-full of Features

Image Courtesy: Blackview

One of the highlights of the Blackview SE60 smart lock is its durable build quality. The smart lock is made out of a zinc alloy shell that keeps dust and moisture at bay from internal components. Its outer shell also sports a scratch-resistant finish to keep its vintage look intact. Moreover, Blackview has made sure the smart lock fits 99% of American residential doors (35mm – 55mm thick), including wooden, apartment, and garage doors, ensuring an easy and worry-free installation.

Most importantly, it comes with an IP54 rainproof rating that is said to come with and protect the smart lock from “extreme weather.” Blackview also claims that it is a certified BHMA/ANSI Grade 3 smart lock that has undergone 200,000 cycles of locking/unlocking.

The durability standards don’t end there, and the Blackview SE60 is also said to have undergone 96-hour salt spray, 200N pressure tests as well as 144-hour humidity tests. The smart lock can operate in ranges of temperatures, from -4°F to 140°F.

Blackview SE60 Can Be Unlocked in Five Different Ways

However, it’s not the build quality and durability that the brand has focused on solely, for it’s also feature-packed. For starters, users can employ 5 different methods to unlock the smart lock, which can prove to be quite fail-safe.

Image Courtesy: Blackview

Blackview SE60 users can use the faster AI Fingerprint Quick Unlock mechanism, a dedicated app, passcodes, one-time codes, or even backup keys for emergencies.

The smart lock can be unlocked in just 0.3 seconds with 99.99% accuracy, with AI adapting and improving over time. The smart lock can also store up to 50 fingerprints, making the smart lock versatile for use in different spaces. Additional features include one-touch exit unlocking, auto-lock, and even a silent mode, alongside a security chip inside, that encrypts and protects all that data.

As for the battery life, the Blackview SE60 smart lock uses four AA batteries and provides up to 10 months of backup. There’s also a low battery alert when the battery drops below 15% to keep the user informed about replacement season.

In case the battery dies out completely, users don’t have to worry about anything since there’s an emergency USB Type-C charging port to make use of. Additionally, there’s also a physical key to get you through into your own house.

Blackview SE60 Pricing and Availability

The Blackview SE60 is usually available to buy for $129.99. However, as part of early bird discounts, the smart lock is available on Amazon for $89.99 right now.

In the contemporary world where our digital privacy is certainly always at risk, the least we can do is get a good smart lock to secure our physical privacy. The smart locks category is never too saturated, for it’s always good to have options.

With that said, what do you think about the Blackview SE60 smart lock? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!