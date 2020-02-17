Zomato is planning to redesign the ratings and reviews section on its platform. In a blog post shared earlier today, the company teased the upcoming design change of Zomato to include dedicated sections for delivery and dining.

In case you’re unaware, the ratings and reviews for dining and delivery are combined right now and the average rating is shown on the restaurant’s page. With the upcoming change, you will be seeing two distinct sections so that you can get a better idea regarding what to expect in both scenarios. Take a look at the image below for a better understanding.

To achieve this, Zomato will be adding dedicated toggles in the review section where you can specify if you’re interested to rate your experience for delivery or dining, as you can see in the image below.

As of now, there are over 283 million ratings and reviews across dining and delivery along with over 54 million images on Zomato. With the recent UberEats acquisition, the number of ratings and user engagement on the platform is expected to rise even further.

Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato mentions in the blog post that this design change will be implemented only after hearing back from the community. You may share your opinion by writing to Zomato here.

Personally, I think this is a welcome move as it will make it easier for customers to make a quick decision regarding the ambience of a restaurant without necessarily having to dive in for getting a clear picture.