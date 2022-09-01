Zomato’s Intercity Legends for Food from Other Cities Now Live

Zomato’s new initiative to bring you food from other cities, which it calls Intercity Legends has now started rolling out. This feature of the app will allow you to order some of the favorites from cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kolkata, Jaipur, and even Delhi. Here’s a look at the details.

Zomato Makes Getting Food from Other Cities Easy

The Intercity Legends section in the Zomato app will let you order food from different cities, which will be delivered the next day via air. The food will be packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers so that it is delivered safely.

Once delivered, the food can be heated or air-fried (depending upon the nature of the food ordered), allowing you to savor the delicacies of other cities.

Assuring the quality of the food, Zomato, in a blog post, said, “Food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.“

It is also revealed that all types of dishes (meant to travel intercity) have gone through lab testing to ensure that the “aroma, texture, and taste remain of high quality.“

Zomato Intercity Legends is currently a pilot introduced in Gurugram and some parts of South Delhi. The section is now live on the app but since I live in another part of the Delhi-NCR, I can’t use it as of now. A “Coming Soon” logo is there so we can expect it to expand eventually.

Do let us know if you are able to use Zomato’s Intercity Legends and if you are, don’t forget to share your experience in the comments below.