Almost a week after its fantastic IPO listing, popular food delivery giant Zomato is now making a major stride to shore up its user revenues. To offer customers more benefits and discounts, Zomato has announced that it’s rolling out a limited edition, invite-only subscription plan. Dubbed as “Zomato Pro Plus,” the new subscription plan will offer additional benefits to existing Zomato Pro customers, including unlimited free deliveries, no surge fee, and more.

The announcement comes from Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Twitter. As per Goyal’s tweet, the Zomato Pro Plus membership will be available to a select few customers who will be invited to join the “Limited Edition” membership. You can see the tweet attached right below.

We have 1.8mn Zomato Pro members as of today. And one of the most requested features from our customers has been “Unlimited Free Deliveries” (something like Amazon Prime). So… in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for select customers… pic.twitter.com/RtL4ftDBpt — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 2, 2021

Benefits of Zomato Pro Plus Subscription

The Zomato Pro Plus plan will offer all the benefits of the company’s existing Zomato Pro plan and more to customers. Moreover, it will include unlimited free deliveries, which the company says was the most requested feature on the platform. Plus, customers will also enjoy no surge fee for their deliveries.

As for the availability, the Zomato Pro Plus plan will be available from 6 PM today. As per Goyal, all the Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders will be automatically upgraded to the new subscription plan. Other customers, however, will need to buy the Pro Plus plan from the Zomato app, considering they receive an invite from the company.

Now, it is worth mentioning that although Zomato has been a success in the food tech industry, the company has faced criticisms for underpaying its delivery executives. So, in a later tweet, Goyal confirmed that no delivery personnel will lose their income as a result of the new plan. “Zomato will bear the entire cost,” he further added.

So, if you are a Zomato Pro customer, be sure to check for an invite to upgrade to the Pro Plus plan on the Zomato app at 6 PM today. And as confirmed by Goyal, the Pro Plus will be a limited edition plan and might not be available later.