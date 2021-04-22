Considering the rise of coronavirus cases in India, food delivery platform Zomato has introduced a new priority delivery feature for COVID emergencies. As the name suggests, Zomato fulfills orders placed using this option on priority to meet the immediate needs. In addition, the company has also assigned a dedicated customer support team for such orders.

Zomato Priority Delivery for COVID-19 Emergencies

If you’re ordering on Zomato, you’ll now see a new option on the checkout page that lets you mark an order as a COVID-19 emergency. Tap on it to enable priority delivery mode. When you do this, restaurants will take up your order on priority to deliver at the earliest.

“At Zomato, we will prioritize these orders by providing fastest rider assignment, and dedicated customer support in case of queries. Thousands of restaurants have pledged to prioritize these orders in their kitchen above all others,” wrote Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Twitter.

Needless to say, users should utilize this feature only in emergencies. One must not misuse the feature for faster delivery. In fact, the company urges its users to treat this feature as an ambulance. If you find someone marking regular orders in priority mode, make sure you raise awareness about the importance of the feature.

Orders placed through this new priority delivery mode are contactless by default. As a result, users cannot opt for cash on delivery while using this feature. If you’re not seeing priority delivery mode in your Zomato app, update the app to the latest version available on Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Download Zomato (Android | iOS)