Xiaomi will be launching a new smart doorbell named MIJIA Smart Video Doorbell 2 in China next week. The smart doorbell is expected to go on sale in the company’s crowdfunding platform Youpin on the 11th of March.

As spotted by GizmoChina, Xiaomi released a teaser video of the product on Weibo showing off the product in all its glory. The teaser video confirms the existence of a black color variant for the doorbell.

Xiaomi had launched a smart doorbell in Youpin last year called Zero Smart Doorbell. The MIJIA Smart video doorbell 2 is expected to succeed the Zero Smart Doorbell. The Zero Smart Doorbell came with some cool features like SafeSound that changes the voice of a child to an adult when responding to a person at the doorstep. It will be interesting to see what new features Xiaomi will be adding to this new doorbell system.

From the teaser video, it is apparent that the MIJIA Smart video doorbell 2 will come with AI-enabled face recognition capabilities. A motion detection feature appears to be present that automatically captures an image and sends it to the smartphone connected to the doorbell whenever it detects movement.

Other features of the Mijia Smart Video Doorbell 2 are not known yet. We will be learning more about the smart doorbell in terms of specifications when it gets launched on Wednesday.

The Mijia Smart Video Doorbell 2 will initially be available at a discounted price of 179 yuan, which roughly translates to $25 or Rs.1900. The pricing will later increase to 199 Yuan ($29 or Rs.2100).