Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with a Big AMOLED Display Launched Globally

Xiaomi, alongside the Xiaomi 12T series, has introduced the new Smart Band 7 Pro globally. The smart band, which is another variant of the Mi Band 7, was unveiled back in July in China. Unlike the thin pill-shaped display, the new Xiaomi smart band 7 Pro comes with a big rectangular AMOLED display, offering more of a smartwatch experience. Here are the details to explore.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro goes for a 1.64-inch Color AMOLED display, which will allow users to easily scroll through notifications and the display content. The screen supports a 280 x 456 pixels resolution, a pixel density of 326ppi, and has the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. The smart band has more than 150 watch face options.

Much like the Mi Band 7, the smart band has access to various health features like continuous heart rate tracking, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep tracker, and more. There’s the ability to track the periods and monitor stress. Plus, one can easily enable breathing exercises and get sedentary reminders.

Users will be able to track steps and calories too. Plus, it supports 110+ sports modes to keep track of your physical activities. There’s a 235mAh battery, which can last up to 12 days on a single charge. Other exciting features are the inclusion of in-built GPS and NFC.

The smart band brings Alexa voice assistant support to your wrist. It also gets the ability to view notifications, send quick call replies, make offline payments, get weather updates, and use the flashlight/ DND mode/ stopwatch with ease. Plus, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro comes with support for 5ATM water resistance and remote camera/music controls.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro retails at 99 euros (~Rs 8,000) and will come in the company’s six traditional band colors. You will also be able to choose from two vegan leather options, i.e. Pine Green and Moon Grey. Since this fitness band looks great, we can’t wait for its Indian debut in the near future.