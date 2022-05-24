Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Arrives with 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 15 Days of Battery Life

With its Mi Band series, Xiaomi has established itself as a key player in the wearables space. Every year, Xiaomi unveils new fitness bands in the wearables lineup, and today, the company has launched the highly-anticipated Mi Band 7 fitness tracker in China. It comes with the same design but upgrades like a bigger display, longer battery life, and more sports modes. Let’s look at all the details:

Mi Band 7: Specifications

Design and Display

Xiaomi has used a bigger 1.62-inch AMOLED display on the Mi Band 7. Notably, this is a 0.06-inch increase from the Band 7 last year. You get a 192 x 490-pixel resolution display with 326 ppi and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. Notably, Xiaomi now offers an always-on display on select watch faces as well.

Moreover, you get access to 100+ watch faces, along with a dynamic Mars wallpaper — the same as the one available on MIUI 13-powered Xiaomi smartphones. The rounded design of the Mi Band remains the same this year as well.

Health and Fitness Features

In a significant upgrade from last year, the Mi Band 7 now offers you access to 120 sports modes. In addition, Xiaomi has introduced 4 sports data analysis modes to help you take actionable steps to improve your fitness. Through these modes, namely VO2 Max, ATPPC, Aerobic, and Recovery time, the fitness band will give you feedback regarding your progress.

In terms of health features, you get continuous heart rate tracking, continuous blood oxygen saturation monitoring, and 24/7 sleep tracking using the new Mi Band. Most of the standard and women’s health tracking features remain the same in this iteration.

Battery Life

Also improved this year is the battery capacity. With a larger 180mAh battery, Xiaomi promises up to 15 days of usage on a single charge and 9 days with heavy usage. It supports the same magnetic charging mechanism that arrived with Mi Band 5 back in 2020.

Mi Band 7: Price and Availability

Mi Band 7 is priced at CNY 299 (~Rs. 3,499) for the NFC variant and CNY 249 (~Rs. 2,899) for the non-NFC variant in China. The smart band is already up for pre-order and will be available to buy from May 31st. Regarding Mi Band 7’s India launch date, we expect Xiaomi to launch the latest fitness band in the Mi Band series sometime in late August or early September this year.