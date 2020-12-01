Qualcomm just unveiled the Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform for flagship phones that arrive next year. And just like last year, Xiaomi has confirmed today that its Mi 11 series will be one of the premium flagship series to be powered by this chipset.

The Mi 11 series will be a successor to the Mi 10 and Mi 10T series, which were both powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset. Not only Xiaomi’s Mi flagships but Redmi’s premium offerings (such as Redmi K30 Pro) are now also powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon chipsets.

“I’m glad that our new flagship smartphone Mi 11 will be one of the first devices with Snapdragon 888. This is another cutting-edge product from us and will be loaded with various hardcore technologies,” said Lei Jun, Founder, chairman, and CEO of Xiaomi.

Xiaomi is one of the many strategic OEM partners for Qualcomm, alongside Lenovo, LG, Motorola, Realme, OnePlus, and others. No other details for the upcoming Mi 11 series were doled out during the presentation. But, we do know a few things, thanks to some recent leaks.

What can we expect from the Mi 11 series you ask? Since it will be powered by the new Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, you will see unique camera and gaming advancements. It might feature a QHD+ display along with MEMC, SDR-to-HDR tone mapping, and AI upscaling support. It will also be interesting to see whether Xiaomi will equip its long-rumored foldable phone (that will possibly arrive with the Mi Mix branding) with the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

As far as rumors go, Xiaomi will unveil the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro next month, i.e early January. That’s a whole month earlier than the usual February launch schedule for the company’s flagship lineup. We will share more details on the Mi 11 lineup as and when they pour in. So, stay tuned for more information.