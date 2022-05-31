Xiaomi Might Be Prepping up a Mi Band 7 Pro Model

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Band 7 Pro in China with a bigger display, Always-on-Display functionality, and more. However, it seems like this won’t be the only Mi Band for this year. The company is speculated to launch a Pro edition of the Mi Band 7, which will join the standard and the NFC models. Here’s what to expect.

Mi Band 7 Pro Might Launch Soon

It is revealed that the Mi Band 7 Pro has allegedly been found listed on the Mi Door Lock app, which gives us a feeling that this device might actually be launched. This is reportedly way before the standard Mi Band 7 was launched and there might be a possibility that this is true.

Image: GizChina

However, apart from this, nothing else is revealed from the listing. The product images are too blurry for us to figure out any design details and there’s also no mention of any other information.

Hence, details regarding the supposed Mi Band 7 Pro are well behind the curtains as of now. But if we had to guess, there are chances the Xiaomi smart band could come with in-built GPS support, which the vanilla Mi Band 7 lacks. Plus, it might come equipped with a bigger battery, more screen space, and a few more additions compared to the Mi Band 7.

To recall, the Mi Band 7 features a 1.62-inch AMOLED display with AOD support, more than 100 sports modes, heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, 15 days of battery life, and more.

As for the said smart band’s availability, it is rumored to launch in July along with the rumored Xiaomi 12 Ultra. This will be a direct successor of the Mi 11 Ultra and is speculated to come with 200MP cameras backed by Leica as part of both the companies’ recent collaboration, 120W fast charging, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, and loads more.

It remains to be seen what Xiaomi really plans on doing and we will be sure to keep you updated. Hence, keep reading Beebom, and do let us know if you are excited for a Pro variant of the Mi Band 7 in the comments below.

Featured Image: Representation of Mi Band 7