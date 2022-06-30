Mi Band 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch on July 4 Alongside the Xiaomi 12S Series

After launching the Mi Band 7 in China and the global market earlier this year, reports suggested that Xiaomi was preparing to launch a Pro version of its latest wearable. Now, the Chinese giant has confirmed that the Mi Band 7 Pro is launching on July 4, alongside the Xiaomi 12S series. Check out the details right now!

Mi Band 7 Pro Launch Confirmed

Xiaomi recently took to its official Weibo handle to announce the launch of the Mi Band 7 Pro in China, which is going to take place on July 4 at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST). The company also shared a short video, showcasing its upcoming wearable in all its glory.

The device will come as another variant of the standard Mi Band 7 and will sport a more smartwatch-like design rather than a fitness-band-style form factor. You can check out the video on Weibo from right here and check out Xiaomi’s announcement in the image attached below.

The Mi Band 7 Pro has a wider display similar to the Redmi Band Pro and resembles the Huawei Band 6 as well. It looks premium and polished. Xiaomi showed the wearable in a white color variant, though a black one is also expected to tag along.

Other than the design, however, Xiaomi has not yet revealed any details regarding the specs and features of its upcoming Mi Band 7 Pro. Nonetheless, if the rumors are to be believed, the Band 7 Pro could come with built-in GPS support, NFC, advanced health and fitness features, and a 232mAh battery.

As for the price, nothing has been confirmed by Xiaomi as of now. A recent leak, on the other hand, suggests that Xiaomi could launch the Mi Band 7 Pro at a price of CNY 399 (~Rs 4,704) in China. So, if you are interested to know more about the upcoming Mi Band 7 Pro, stay tuned for the event on July 4 and keep an eye on our platform for further updates. Also, let us know your thoughts on the upcoming device in the comments below.