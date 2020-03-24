After launching its first-ever 5G smartphone towards the end of last year, Redmi took the wraps off its second 5G, as well as second flagship, smartphone at an online event in China today. Redmi K30 Pro is finally official and it has two variants – a standard and a Zoom Edition. This flagship brings a number of firsts to the much-loved Redmi K-series, including OIS support and an IP rating, but there are a few minor caveats, at least on paper.

Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition: Specs and Features

Speaking of the design, Redmi is starting to experiment and move past the traditional vertical or horizontal camera placements. It adopted a square camera system with the Note 9 series and now, we have a circular camera module on the Redmi K30 Pro. And it looks quite appealing. The minimal gradient design too is likable and protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

Before we move to the front, there’s another thing that we definitely need to talk about. Most Redmi phones today arrive with a p2i nano-coating to protect the devices against accidental spills. But, Redmi K30 Pro is the “first Redmi smartphone to arrive with an IP rating.” Yeah, Redmi K30 Pro is IP53 dust and water-resistant.

Display

On the front though, Redmi K30 Pro is sticking with my favorite bezel-less, notch-less design that we’ve seen on its predecessor earlier last year. The device features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with zero cutouts whatsoever and surprisingly, a 60Hz refresh rate in 2020. We learned this harsh truth last week and it’s a shame that Redmi is dropping the ball on this trend (being adopted by most phone makers) with its newest flagship.

Also, the display panel has been sourced from Samsung and boasts a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2340 x 1080p resolution, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1200nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. Redmi K30 Pro retains the pop-up selfie camera that we saw on its predecessor, with the notification LED feature intact. But, it builds on the same by now allowing you to pick custom colors for different situations.

Internals and Software

Being a flagship in 2020 means the Redmi K30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It supports read and write speeds up to 777MB/s, which is amazing.

The smartphone also includes a 3435 square-millimeter vapor chamber, along with multi-layer graphene sheets and a stainless steel hot plate on the inside to keep the temperature in check.

Redmi K30 Pro runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10, which means you get features like Mi Share, system-wide dark mode, Mimoji, and a lot more. You can read all about the best MIUI 11 features right here.

Cameras

Cameras are one of the key highlights of the Redmi K30 Pro. The circular quad-camera setup, as you can see in the image above, is helmed by a 64MP 1/1.7″ Sony IMX686 sensor. It is the same sensor that we’ve seen on the Poco X2 (or Redmi K30 in China) but with minor upgrades such as larger pixel size, 7P lens, and more.

This is coupled with an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom support, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree FOV, and a 2MP macro lens for capturing some cool close-up shots. A major highlight of the camera setup on board is that it comes with dual-OIS support. The primary and telephoto lenses are optically stabilized.

Let’s not forget about the 20MP selfie snapper that sits inside the pop-up module. The selfie camera supports up to 120fps and vlog video creation. Other video features include 8K video recording, bokeh mode, beauty, and more.

Connectivity + Audio

Since Redmi K30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, it packs dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity support with download speeds up to 2.92Gbps, WiFi 6 with download speeds up to 9.6Gbps, and Super Bluetooth 5.1 in tow. What does Super Bluetooth 5.1 has to offer, you ask? Well, a standard Bluetooth 5.1 device has a range of around 250 meters but Redmi K30 Pro expands it up to 400 meters for improved connectivity.

As for the audio experience, Redmi K30 Pro has Hi-Res Audio certification and should be capable of providing you a high-fidelity experience via the 3.5mm headphone jack at the top.

Battery

Finally, Redmi K30 Pro comes equipped with a 4,700mAh battery. This should be enough to provide you a complete day’s use, especially when you do not have a higher refresh rate panel. If it doesn’t, well, Redmi bundles a 33W fast charger in the box. It’s capable of juicing up 50% of the battery in under 30 minutes, claims Redmi.

Redmi K30 Pro: Specs and Features

The standard Redmi K30 Pro is essentially the same as the Zoom Edition, except for the quad-camera system on the rear. The telephoto lens in the setup here is replaced with a 5MP telephoto macro lens. Yeah, you read that right. A telephoto macro lens, a world first, that lets you get even closer to your subjects – both while clicking pictures or recording videos.

Another key feature missing in the standard variant is dual-OIS support. None of the lenses would be optically stabilized here. The rest of the specifications – be it display, internals or battery, remain exactly the same.

Redmi K30 Pro: Price and Availability

Redmi K30 Pro has been priced starting at 2,999 yuan (around Rs. 32,300) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You will have to shell out 3,399 yuan (around Rs. 36,600) for the 8GB+128GB variant and 3,699 yuan (around Rs. 39,900) for the 8GB+256GB variant.

Note: The pricing details in the presentation slide mentioned that the base variant sports slower LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.0 storage instead of LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 respectively.

As for the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, it has been priced starting at 3,799 (around Rs. 40,999) for the 8GB+128GB variant and 3,999 yuan (around Rs. 42,999) for the higher 8GB+256GB variant.

The device will be available in four trendy color variants, namely Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Star Ring Purple, and Space Gray. Redmi hadn’t revealed the availability details at the time of writing this story but we will update you once we learn the same. Also, as you may already know, Redmi K30 Pro will most likely arrive as Poco F2 in India? So, what are your thoughts? Impressed? Let us know in the comments below.