Xiaomi on Friday expanded its charging accessories portfolio in India with the launch of the ‘Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0’ charger as an upgrade over the 27W SonicCharger that the company launched alongside the Redmi K20 last year. The new charger is compatible with the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Mi 10, Mi 10T Pro, POCO M2 Pro and POCO X3 smartphones that support the new standard.

As its name suggests, the 33W Sonic 2.0 charger supports fast-charging at up to 33W (11V x 3A) and can be used with input voltages ranging from of 100-240V. It also supports a whole host of other outputs, including 15W (5V x 3A), 18W (9V x 2A and 12V x 1.5A), 27W (9V x 3A and 12V x 2.25A) and 26.4W (12V x 1.32A).

Mi fans, Introducing all-new #Mi33WSonicCharge 2.0 Charger Combo. – 33W Intelligent Output

– Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 Compatible

– 100cm Type-C Cable

– BIS Certified

– 380V Surge Protection Available at ₹999 on https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT. Buy now: https://t.co/8ah5m1MeCI pic.twitter.com/BjnCZBV1ed — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) November 20, 2020

According to Xiaomi, the new charger is a ‘Made in India’ product and can “intelligently regulate power output depending on the device (being charged)”. It is compatible with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and is BIS-certified to denote safe and effective over-voltage protection. It can withstand surges up to 380V, similar to other new chargers from the company. The device also comes with automatic temperature control to prevent over-heating.

The Mi 33W charger ships with a 100cm Type-C cable and is priced at Rs. 999. It is available for purchase via mi.com, Mi Home Stores, and other retail stores across India for Rs. 999. That makes it more expensive than the existing 27W Sonic charger which is listed at Rs. 549 on mi.com. So are you excited about the Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 fast-charger from Xiaomi? Let us know in the comments down below.