Xiaomi has steadily been rolling out its latest Android skin, MIUI 12, to its expansive portfolio for the past few months. The latest smartphone to get the new update is the sub-Rs. 10,000 Redmi Note 8, as per user reports online.

Redmi Note 8 has started receiving the stable MIUI 12 update based on Android 10 in India. Sadly, the update is not based on Android 11. It carries the build number MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCOINXM and weighs exactly 2GB. Some users have already installed the update, as you can see in the screenshot below.

So, what all new features should you expect to see in MIUI 12? Redmi Note 8 users will now see new UI elements, smooth fade-in animations, an iOS-style control center, new ‘floating windows’ feature, dark mode enhancements, and more. Xiaomi has visualized the storage used, offers a nifty video toolbox with background playback, and improved privacy as well.

So yeah, if you the owner of a Redmi Note 8 and haven’t received the MIUI 12 update notification yet then head to the System Update section and ‘Check for updates’ right away. If you don’t see the update but are eager to test out the new feature, download the recovery file right here and flash it on your smartphone.