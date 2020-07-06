Xiaomi unveiled the MIUI 12 update schedule for global markets a couple of months ago. While users in India have been able to test out the new features, many have been waiting for the company to share the MIUI 12 update rollout dates for India. Well, it seems like Xiaomi is sticking to the global schedule for the country. It has now rolled out the MIUI 12 update for Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro users in India.

As promised in the update rollout schedule, the Chinese giant has started pushing out the MIUI 12 update for Redmi K20 (or Mi 9T) and Redmi K20 Pro (or Mi 9T Pro in global markets) users by the end of June. Several users report that the rollout had kicked off earlier last week.

The update for Redmi K20 weighs at 873MB, as seen in the screenshot below, while the K20 Pro’s update size is a whopping 2.3GB. Your device will carry the build number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QFKINXM on the K20 Pro.

What’s new, you ask? MIUI 12 brings an all-new user interface with an iOS-esque quick settings menu, data visualization in the storage and battery sections, and a minimal look overall. My favorite new feature has to be Super Wallpapers, which are animated Mars and Earth live wallpapers. You can now essentially port them on any device as seen in the guide linked above.

MIUI 12 also improves on the dark mode features introduced in the previous software skin. You now also have a myriad of Apple-inspired privacy enhancements, global free window support for all apps, Mi Health, and a lot more. There are some great surprises (and by this, I don’t mean ads) hidden here and there in this next-gen software update for Xiaomi devices. You can check out 25 cool new MIUI 12 features right here.