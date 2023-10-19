Xiaomi HyperOS Details Leaked; Here’s What to Expect!

Two days ago, Xiaomi made a rather interesting move and announced the new HyperOS, which will replace the popular MIUI. While Xiaomi didn’t reveal details about what the new operating system will be all about, a new leak has given us some hints. We also have a possible launch date for the same. Here’s what to expect.

Leakers have taken to Weibo (1, 2) to reveal some details about HyperOS by sharing some leaked images of the UI. It is shown that HyperOS will include an enhanced Control Center with better animations, although, there’s not much of a difference when compared to MIU 14.

The new OS is also expected to get new lockscreen clocks, wallpapers, and new editing options (like font style, wallpaper effects, and more) for the widgets and other aspects of the lockscreen. This is very similar to what we can see in iOS 17.

HyperOS is slated to introduce a new UI for the Camera app, weather app, dialer app, and much more with a visually-appealing and more modern design. Other than this, we are not sure as to what this new experience will turn out. Xiaomi has revealed that HyperOS is based on Android and the self-developed Vela system and hence, it isn’t independent.

New Weather app on HyperOS/Weibo

It is also confirmed that HyperOS will debut with the upcoming Xiaomi 14 series, which is expected on October 31. The new flagship phones will also be amongst the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 smartphones. Qualcomm will announce the next-gen mobile platform on October 24.

Since proper details are expected in a few days, it would be better to be patient and wait for what Xiaomi has up its sleeves. We will be sure to keep you updated with the details, so, stay tuned to this space. Also, do share your thoughts on what Xiaomi’s HyperOS will be like in comments below.