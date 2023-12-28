Xiaomi Brings Exciting HyperOS Features to Its SU7 EV Sedans

Xiaomi recently announced that it’s going to showcase its EV technology stack that’s going to power the company’s SU7 electric sedans. Today, the Chinese giant has unveiled its intelligent AI-powered technology that will be at the forefront of the EV experience in Xiaomi cars. Alongside the excellent on-paper specifications of the Xiaomi SU7, the company has also announced HyperOS for cars designed for a human-centric interaction between humans, cars, and home devices.

The car-centric HyperOS experience aims to interconnect all the gadgets, devices, and the electric car to build a complete ecosystem. Here are all the details about the HyperOS features in Xiaomi SU7 EV sedans.

AI-Powered Intelligent Driving Experience

Lei Jun, the CEO of Xiaomi, explained that HyperOS will have five key features: Comprehensive Refactoring, Interconnectivity, Proactive Intelligence, End-to-End Security, and Open Platform. And all of this will result in a smart cabin experience that you usually find in luxurious cars. To achieve this connected experience, Xiaomi has developed its technology stack in-house. Exciting progress on Xiaomi Pilot. In autonomous driving, perception is the foundation of all capabilities. Only precise and intelligent perception can ensure a safe and brilliant autonomous driving experience. pic.twitter.com/zTrDF3a6gj— Lei Jun (@leijun) December 28, 2023

It has built Xiaomi Pilot to bring an autonomous driving experience with precise and intelligent perception. The company uses AI, hardware, data engine, scene detection, and many other systems to build a connected and hyper-intelligent EV. On the hardware front, Xiaomi SU7 includes LIDAR, high-definition cameras, mmWave radar, ultrasonic radar, gyroscope, GNSS, and high-performance computing chips.

Coming to AI, Xiaomi has developed an end-to-end sensing and decision-making AI model to predict driving behavior, perform real-time AI road modeling, implement environmental modeling, and much more.

It also supports smart parking, smart driving, intelligent safety, and smart interaction. Besides that, the Data Engine consists of Shadow Mode, a 4D Truth Data System, and a supercomputing training cluster.

HyperOS Powers Smart Cabin in Xiaomi EVs

All of this comes together to deliver an advanced and smart driving experience. It houses a gigantic 16.1-inch 3K screen on the front, and you can install a Xiaomi tablet or an iPad on the back. Not to mention, it has a large 56-inch HUD display which remains super bright even in harsh sunlight. By the way, the SU7 EV car is powered by the Snapdragon 8295 automobile chipset.

HyperOS is in sync with the external and cabin environment. For example, if it’s raining outside, it shows raindrops on your screen. And when it’s night, the screen goes dim. As for the UI, it uses apps like widgets, which can be moved around and resized with ease. Key apps like maps, music, and spatial environments are shown on the display and can be multi-tasked with ease. All five key features of #XiaomiHyperOS are seamlessly integrated into our Xiaomi EV, making it a complete ecosystem connecting Human x Car x Home. pic.twitter.com/FdgyppHLPV — Lei Jun (@leijun) December 28, 2023

Similar to phones, you can swipe down to see your control center where you can adjust your seat or temperature. You can even use your phone’s interface on the screen and move apps between both devices. In addition, you can attend video calls, pin apps from your phone on the front screen, chat on the larger screen, connect keyboard, and do more. Xiaomi frequently reviews and approves HyperOS-compatible apps for cars for better UI interaction and scaling adaptability.

In terms of performance, HyperOS is very fast and offers a smooth experience. It only takes 1.49 seconds to start the HyperOS operating system. HyperOS also supports individual drive modes. In case, you are wondering, yes it supports Apple CarPlay and AirPlay. And as far as OTA updates are concerned, new updates can be installed in just 30 minutes.

So this is all about the exciting new features of HyperOS coming to Xiaomi EV cars. What do you think about the smart car experience? Let us know in the comment section below.